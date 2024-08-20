Ciudad Juarez.– In order to optimize account management and adjust the financial reality of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS), it was proposed to establish a service consumption scheme for public institutions such as primary schools with a limit of 50 cubic meters of free water; secondary schools, 60 to 70 cubic meters; and universities, up to 200 cubic meters.

The proposal suggests that schools and state offices cover part of their water consumption instead of receiving it completely free of charge.

The implementation of a system was contemplated in which free use is permitted up to a certain consumption limit, and any excess is billed.

This measure seeks to ensure basic access to services while encouraging more responsible and conscious use of the resource.

The proposal also includes a council agreement to precisely define limits and establish a metering system that allows charges to be adjusted according to actual consumption.

In addition, it was agreed to carry out a detailed analysis of the overdue portfolio to identify and eliminate those accounts that are uncollectible.

This review is crucial to present a more accurate financial statement that reflects the reality of the organization.

The importance of carrying out this analysis in a systematic and rigorous manner, similar to the practices used in the business field to manage uncollectible liabilities, was mentioned.

To address bad debt, it was proposed to negotiate with government entities and other institutions to assume at least part of the cost of the services they receive.

It was suggested that the Treasury Department, the municipality, the Education Department and the Health Department be contacted in order to seek agreements that ensure a financial contribution proportional to actual consumption.

The meeting also discussed the need to implement additional measures to improve the management and control of consumption.

The proposed actions include installing meters in all institutions to accurately record consumption, as well as creating an oversight program to identify and correct inappropriate use of the resource.

It was considered important that these measures include consequences for institutions that do not comply with the established agreements, such as service cuts and sanctions, to ensure compliance and the efficient use of resources.

Emphasis was placed on the need for a constant and thorough review of consumption and outstanding accounts, in order to prevent the overdue portfolio from continuing to accumulate and to ensure more transparent and effective financial management.

In addition, concerns were raised about the impact that the charges could have on the budgets of public institutions, such as hospitals and schools, suggesting that possible adjustments be evaluated to minimize the effect on their operations and essential services.

Finally, it was agreed that the proposal will be reviewed and discussed at the next session to define in greater detail the measures to be implemented.

The initiative was approved unanimously, reflecting a consensus on the need to adjust the management of accounts receivable and establish clearer and more effective mechanisms for the consumption of services in the public sector.

This approach is expected to enable better financial management and greater equity in the distribution of costs among different entities and public services.

