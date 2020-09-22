With the announcement of Film City in UP, it is working fast. 1000 acres of land has been marked on the Yamuna Expressway for Film City. In the ongoing meeting of CM Yogi with the top faces of Bollywood, Gautam Buddha Municipal Administration has sent a proposal to the Yogi government to make a film city on the Yamuna Expressway.Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority proposed 1,000 acres of land in Film 21 on the side of the expressway for Film City. If all goes well, then soon this place may be stamped for the construction of Film City. In fact, CM Yogi Adityanath had announced to make a film city on 18 September.

Proposals were sought from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Express Industrial Development Authority in this regard. On the other hand, the meeting of the Film City in Lucknow welcomed the announcement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s film city. Many people including Raju Srivastava, Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan, Manoj Joshi, Nitin Desai, Anoop Jalota attended the meeting.

Many other film personalities including Anupam Kher attended the meeting through video conferencing. Everyone gave suggestions to the Yogi government to make a film city. Noida, Yamuna Expressway Authority and Greater Noida have sent land details and proposals to the Chief Minister for making a film city on their own. Now it will be decided with the most opinion where it would be appropriate to make a film city.