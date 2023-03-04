Telecommunications company Oi has proposed a plan to its creditors that foresees cutting the debt in half and injecting new money to guarantee the continuity of operations and the telecom’s future ability to honor payments. The terms have already been adhered to by an important part of the creditors and should pave the way for negotiations for the approval of the judicial recovery plan in the coming months, said the president of Oi, Rodrigo Abreu.

“We believe that it will be a plan prepared quickly and without much difficulty for approval”, he said, in an exclusive interview with Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). “The expectation is to leave for a recovery plan already pre-agreed”.

Oi’s gross debt at face value stands at R$33 billion and, with the plan approved, should drop to something in the order of R$15 billion, estimated Abreu. “The financial debt burden is what motivated the new recovery plan,” he noted. “We had to resort to the recovery request in order to maintain operations and investments in fiber (optical, the focus of Oi’s business after the sale of mobile networks). If there is no restructuring, the company would not be able to pay its commitments in the future.”

The agreement foresees the immediate injection of US$ 275 million through specific financing to help companies in recovery until they find a more lasting solution (in the jargon, it is called debtor in possession, or DIP). Of this amount, US$ 200 million will be released in March and US$ 75 million in June. The payment period is 15 months, and the guarantee is the shares of V.tal, the fiber optic network company in which Oi has a 34% stake. “This resource is important because it will allow the preparation, presentation and approval phase of the recovery plan”, said Abreu. This contribution has already been agreed with the creditors, although it is still pending closure and authorization by the Court.

contribution

The second part of the proposal foresees a second contribution in the minimum amount of US$ 750 million or R$ 4 billion. The money will reduce the DIP financing and give Oi a chance to organize its businesses with a medium to long-term vision.

The treatment offered to creditors will depend on the offer of new money or not. Whoever participates in the new sizes will have their debt converted into a new security, up to the limit of R$ 10.75 billion, the remainder being delivered in shares, up to the ceiling of 80% of the company’s capital. Debt payment will be made within 4.5 years after ratification. Those left out will receive only 30% of the value 10 years after the closing, also with a forecast of payment of part of the values ​​in shares.

The President of Oi said that the agreement announced one day after the request for recovery involved holders of debt securities (bondholders) and credit agencies (ECAs, in the acronym in English). Together, they account for something like two-thirds of financial debt. The remaining third is in the hands of the banks (Bradesco, Itaú, Caixa, Banco do Brasil and Banco do Nordeste) that in recent weeks have gone to court in advance to demonstrate against a new recovery of Oi. “In this first stage, they did not adhere to the agreement, but discussions with them have already begun”, said Abreu.

Another important leg of the agreement is obtaining a 50% discount on contracts for V.tal’s telecommunications networks used by Oi between 2025 and 2028, while the other 50% may be paid through the donation of networks still in the company’s possession. . “It’s a good equation for both companies. For Oi, this means a brutal reduction in future cash outflows”, he explained.

Sale

The agreement on the table also provides for the sale of assets. One of them is Oi’s 34% stake in V.tal, which has BTG and CPPIB as partners. “We consider, yes, the sale of participation as an avenue to amortize a good piece or even the entire financial debt up front”, highlighted Abreu. This should happen over the course of 2024 to 2026, when the company is bigger and more valuable than it is today. There is currently no negotiation for that, he said. “If the sale were to happen now, it would have to be for a very significant amount to recognize its future value”, he said.

The project also foresees the creation of a new company – temporarily named ClientCo -, which will house Oi Fibra’s assets. This will include: the broadband customer base, the communication channels, sales, customer service and the systems for providing the service. In this case, Oi would have a majority stake, around 70%, and the smaller share would go to a partner. “Fiber is the heart of our operation today, so it needs to be treated with care. But it could be an independent operation in the future, perhaps via an IPO.” “I have no doubt that, now, the project is moving forward”, said the executive.

Recovery will have to include fixed telephony concession

In addition to the judicial recovery process, the solution to Oi’s financial problems will still require a rebalancing of the fixed telephony concession, which has generated sequential losses, said the operator’s president, Rodrigo Abreu. “Without equating the fixed telephony concession, there is no future for the company”, he said, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast.

Since 2021, Oi has been discussing a revision of the contract with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) through an arbitration process in which it charges BRL 16 billion in compensation. Abreu estimated that the arbitration process should generate the first favorable results for the company in 2023 and reach a conclusion in 2024.

The claim discusses the unsustainability of the concession, the need to restore economic balance and questions obligations considered obsolete within the general plan of fixed telephony targets. “People are no longer making fixed voice calls. So we have to solve the concession problem”, said Abreu.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.