Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/09/2023 – 11:01

The subject of controversy due to the vulnerability of the target audience and also due to its electoral appeal, Caixa’s Auxílio Brasil consigned credit already showed signs of controversy in the proposal submitted to the public bank’s leadership. In this document, the estimate was to grant R$1.2 billion on the line in one semester, but during the three months in which the product was actually available, Caixa lent six times more through the modality. The document, obtained by Broadcast, also showed that technical areas of the bank warned about the risks but did not take a position against the proposal, which recognized the beneficiaries of the social program, future customers of the new product, as financially vulnerable.

The responsible areas expected that the Auxílio Brasil consigned concessions did not detail the bases for the calculation. The estimate was far below the volume actually lent. Caixa surpassed the projection to be fulfilled in 180 days in just seven days. In the first week, more than R$1.8 billion were granted. Due to high demand, within ten days, there was already a delay in the release of resources. Until Caixa suspended the offer in January, R$7.6 billion had been granted.

The credit was launched by Caixa in October 2022, between the first and second rounds of the presidential election, and was one of the banners of then-president Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) electoral campaign for re-election. The line allowed Aid beneficiaries to borrow money with the installments discounted directly on the benefit. The discount limit was 40% of the amount paid to families every month.

The product ended up being canceled by the administration of the current president, Rita Serrano, during the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but continues to generate controversy. Recently, a Caixa director was removed from his position after disclosing documents relating to consignment with the text hidden by stripes, and Serrano had to respond to criticism about the modality, the target of investigations by control bodies.

Other banks saw risks

Although all banks could qualify to offer the Auxílio consignment, Caixa was the only one among the larger institutions that fell in line. Among others, the perception prevailed that the risks were too high. Also controlled by the Union, Banco do Brasil did not offer the product. This week, however, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) unanimously validated the allowance for beneficiaries of social programs.

When calculating concessions of R$1.2 billion, the responsible areas estimated that the line would not have a relevant impact on Caixa’s capital ratios. However, after the electoral period, the public bank had to put the brakes on practically all other lines after exceeding the credit budget it had for the entire year 2022 in October.

People close to the previous management privately state that although the volume of concessions exceeded estimates, the bank has no limit per product and there was no impact on the global capital limits supervised by the Central Bank. According to the interlocutors, neither was the aid consigned responsible for the weakening of the bank’s liquidity indexes, explained by the mismatch in funding, especially in savings, and the total volume of concessions, of around R$40 billion per month.

Cross-selling in Auxílio Brasil consignment

Caixa saw the line as a tool to reinforce the Caixa Tem application and also to sell more products and services to Aid beneficiaries. “[O crédito ajuda a] increase cross-selling [venda cruzada] of PF and PJ Caixa retail customers, since, during the concession period, the offer of Credit Life Insurance is planned, concomitantly with the credit operation”, said an excerpt of the proposal.

INSS model, private rate

The proposal dated August 10 last year was formulated by the vice-president of Retail Business and the Retail Products directorate and was intended for a committee of vice-presidents from the customer, credit and business areas. The document aimed to defend the extension of the payroll concession model for INSS beneficiaries to the Auxílio Brasil public, created in 2021 to replace Bolsa Família.

According to the analysis, more than 35% of the potential audience was made up of people with medium-high vulnerability to criticism. To “adapt” the INSS payroll parameters to Aid beneficiaries, the document proposes solutions such as simplifying the language of contractual clauses and establishing the obligation to carry out a questionnaire focused on financial education before hiring.

One of the risks highlighted by the bank’s technical area was that of customers’ over-indebtedness, but the proposal put this into perspective. “Consigned credit is limited by the amount corresponding to the customer’s monthly payment capacity, delimited by legal regulations and informed by the agreement [a Dataprev] at the time of concession”, responded the business and retail products areas. Despite the adaptations, the proposal considered that the average value of operations would be R$1,350, the same for retirees and pensioners.

The rate, however, was 3.45% per month, higher than that practiced in the INSS payroll and close to that of the product intended for workers in the private sector, anticipating a greater risk. In June of this year, the Auxílio loan had a default rate of 3.37%, considering delays of more than 90 days, compared to 2.79% for the bank’s portfolio average. Default comes mainly from the cancellation of benefits by the Ministry of Social Development. In this case, Caixa has to charge the customer in other ways.

What the Box says

When contacted, Caixa stated that the current management suspended offering the product in January and definitively removed it from the portfolio in March, after the completion of technical studies. “The bank also ordered the opening of an internal investigation with the audit and internal affairs department to investigate the facts related to the Consigned Aid. The procedures are ongoing and, if irregularities are proven, those involved will be duly held responsible,” said the institution.

Caixa also stated that it cooperates with the investigations by the Federal Police, the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Court of Auditors into the operation and that it has changed vice-president, directors and national superintendents of the vice-presidency of Retail Business.

The public bank said that the current president, Rita Serrano, criticized the operation when she was a representative of employees on the board of directors and that it has reinforced the granting of “responsible” credit.

“The results for the first half of 2023 attest to the bank’s solidity and consolidate Caixa’s role in the country’s development”, says the note. Caixa also said that the payroll loan offer is provided for by law and was regulated by the then Ministry of Citizenship.