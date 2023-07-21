admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/20/2023 – 22:56 Share

The proposal to regulate the carbon credits market should be sent to Congress in August, said, this Thursday (20), the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva. She, however, did not say whether the government will forward a bill or whether it will attach the issue to one of the two bills being discussed in parliament, one in the House and the other in the Senate.

The minister participated in the installation of the Council’s Thematic Commission on the Environment and Sustainable Development. With the participation of government and society representatives, the commission will collect suggestions for the government to prepare the Ecological Transition Package, also called the Green Package.

According to Marina, the government intends to make the most of the two projects on carbon market regulation, in which a company can finance reforestation and sustainable development projects in exchange for the right to emit carbon dioxide. The proposals should gain space in Congress in the coming months, after the votes on the new fiscal framework and the tax reform.

El Niño

Regarding the El Niño climatic phenomenon, which traditionally causes a reduction in rainfall in the Amazon and droughts in the Northeast, Marina Silva said that the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has reinforced the structure. She stated that the folder hired brigade members and bought equipment to deal with possible fires in the Amazon and other biomes.

“We previously hired our brigades. We have more than 2,000 brigade members already hired, we have expanded our equipment and we are in articulation with the governments of the states of the most different biomes, especially the most fragile ones”, declared the minister.

Global warming

Also present at the installation of the thematic commission, the president of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), Rodrigo Agostinho, said that the government established a guideline to fight fires in a scenario of global warming. According to him, Ibama is training brigade members, both volunteers and state governments, and promoting field strategies and communication campaigns to prepare for the climate phenomenon.

“There is no Super El Niño. It has global warming. The world is warming up and will keep getting hotter. We will have to know how to deal with this. When we saw that La Niña was turning into El Niño, we went as far as the budget allowed, which was hiring 2,101 brigade members”, declared Agostinho. He highlighted that the government elaborated the strategy as soon as it became clear the formation of El Niño during the first semester.

Characterized by the warming of the waters of the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, El Niño begins when the trade winds – winds that blow from the tropics to the Equator – stop blowing from east to west. La Niña, which lasted for the last three years, is defined by the cooling of these waters.

green energy

The launch of the thematic commission also had the participation of the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. According to the government, the Ecological Transition Package, according to the government, will establish guidelines for transparent environmental licensing, promoting sustainable development and ensuring the protection of the environment.

Among the topics to be discussed by the thematic chamber are the financing and expansion of Brazil’s clean and renewable energy matrix. The Green Package foresees investments in infrastructure and in the development of solar, wind, hydroelectric energy and new forms of clean technology, such as green hydrogen.