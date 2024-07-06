In practice, the municipal force would receive federal resources and act in joint operations with other police forces.

The PEC 57 of 2023 transforms the current municipal guards into municipal police forces, incorporating them into the list of public security bodies, which currently includes the civil and military police. The text is currently being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the proposal, the new agency will be responsible for preventive and community policing, preserving public order and defending municipal assets (such as buildings and monuments) and the population. In practice, the municipal force would receive federal funds and act in joint operations with other police forces.

The text also guarantees that municipalities establish, in their own complementary law, a specific age and contribution period for the retirement of municipal police officers.

Municipal guards who are in service on the date of enactment of the PEC will have the right to parity recognized (retirement adjustments equal to those of active employees).

Next steps

The proposal was presented in 2023 by the deputy Jones Moura (PSD-RJ), co-authored by 325 other deputies.Today, anyone who accesses the website of the Federal Chamber will see that PEC 57 is the most popular and articulated in Brazil. It is being built step by step.”, said Moura.

The text is awaiting submission to the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice). If admissibility is approved, it will be analyzed by a special committee, where the deputy Cunha Delegate (PP-SP) hopes to overcome potential conflicts of interest with other police forces.

With information from Chamber Agency