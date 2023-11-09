He time travel It’s something that has been explored countless times in popular culture. Each book, game or movie has its own interpretations of this concept, but in real life this has been something that has eluded humanity. However, this could well change in the future, since A new hypothesis by a physics student presents us with a solution to the paradox bigger than time travel presents.

Recently, Germane Topar, a physics student at the University of Queensland in Australia, says she has discovered a way to make time travel possible without paradoxes. This work points out that regardless of the time traveler’s actions, history would not change, it would only be modified. This is what he commented:

“Classical dynamics says that if we know the state of a system at a given moment, that can tell us the entire history of the system. However, Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicts the existence of time loops or time travel, where an event can occur both in the past and in the future itself, theoretically turning the study of dynamics upside down.”

Here a time traveler is mentioned who travels to the past to prevent the spread of a disease. Tobar’s work suggests that the disease would still be spread in other ways, by a different path or in another way, to eliminate the contradiction. No matter what the time traveler does, the disease will not stop.

It is not easy for non-mathematicians to investigate Tobar’s work, but he considers the effect of deterministic processes (without any randomness) on an arbitrary number of regions in the space-time continuum, and shows how both curves are similar in time. closed (as Einstein predicted) may correspond to the Grammar of Free Will and Classical Physics.

The new research solves the problem with another hypothesis, which is that time travel is possible but time travelers will be restricted in what they did, to prevent them from creating a paradox. In this model, Time travelers are free to do what they want, but contradictions are not possible.

However, this still leaves in question how one can travel back in time. All the concepts we have about possible time machines are just that, concepts. It’s not impossible, but this would take too long, although Tobar’s hypothesis clearly presents a step in the right direction.

If time travel is possible, and nothing affects the results, as Tobar proposes, that means that perhaps there are already time travelers, but the events have only been modified, rather than prevented entirely. It is an interesting proposal, but somewhat complicated to accept.

