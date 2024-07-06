The PL 1230 of 2024 reserve 10% of vacancies in public competitions, selection processes, hiring and bids related to the provision of a position, employment or functions in the federal public administration. The condition is that they are registered in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs). The text is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

Also according to the text, in bidding and contracting of service providers, the adoption of a quota for the homeless population will count as a differential, worth points in the evaluation and inspection.

“The project aims to contribute to tackling the issue with effective measures to generate employment and income, which will have a positive impact on substantially reducing and solving the problem.”, declared the deputy Reimont (PT-RJ), author of the proposal.

Processing

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality committees; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency.