The cabinet is considering granting children of parents who are victims of the allowance scandal a maximum of 7,500 euros in compensation. The proposal for this is based on a proposal from a panel of victims themselves, writes outgoing State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Supplements) to the House of Representatives. This concerns approximately 70,000 young people who are eligible for an allowance.











Depending on the age of the children, they can receive between 1500 and 7500 euros. Children up to the age of five are eligible for the lowest amount, young people from the age of 18 are eligible for the maximum amount. The average amounts to 5000 euros. The group of children and young people themselves had suggested higher amounts. According to Van Huffelen, the amount of 5000 euros is more in line with previously established compensation schemes, such as, for example, compensation for violence in youth care.

Van Huffelen adds: “Overall, we consider these amounts appropriate because, in addition to this compensation, we also want to offer a broader package of help and specific help for children in distressing situations.” Her proposal is a “direction”, which she still wants to discuss with the House of Representatives and with the children themselves.

The House has long expressed the wish to also compensate ex-partners of victims. Van Huffelen has also made a proposal for this, although she emphasizes that it is complicated to come to a good arrangement for the 8,000 former partners involved. Exes who were still official partners of the affected benefit parents for at least a year after the first recoveries are recognized as victims. For example, they are offered the same help from municipalities as victims who have received compensation. They will also receive a one-off compensation of 10,000 euros and “it will be examined what solution could be offered for their debts”.

Good proposal?

