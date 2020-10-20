The Union government approved the agriculture bill in the monsoon session of Parliament. After which the Congress was fiercely cut. The Congress alleged that these three bills of the government would worsen the condition of the farmers. Meanwhile, the Punjab government passed a resolution related to agriculture. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has given his response on this proposal.Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that, I came to know that Punjab has passed a resolution related to agricultural legislation. In a democracy, an assembly can take such decisions. When it comes to the Government of India, then we will investigate it. He made it clear that PM will take a decision for the welfare of farmers under Modi’s leadership.

Four bills passed

The Congress has passed four Bills in the Punjab Legislative Assembly with a view to neutralizing the Central Agricultural Laws. On this, Congress Party Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also said that the entire country will see the insensitivity of the BJP government towards farmers if it tries to get the Punjab bills stuck. He told reporters, ‘Today is a historic day due to the passage of agricultural bills in the Punjab Assembly. This is history created in a positive direction.

Punjab took the initiative and passed the bill

Singhvi said, ‘We had drafted a model bill as per the order of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and sent to the Congress ruled states as a suggestion. Punjab took the initiative and passed the bill. He claimed that the Central Government, while showing arrogance, passed the Agriculture Bills during the recent Parliament session and all this was done in violation of the rules.

This is the bill

Significantly, the Punjab Legislative Assembly passed four bills unanimously on Tuesday and also passed a resolution against the agricultural laws of the Center. The legislators of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP and Lok Insaaf supported the bills. Under the provisions of an agricultural agreement, sale or purchase of wheat or paddy at less than the minimum support price is provided in these state government bills. There is a provision of imprisonment for at least three years.