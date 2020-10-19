In France, the police have started vigorous action after a teacher was strangled by Islamic fundamentalists. French police have raided dozens of places and launched more than 80 investigations. Meanwhile, French Home Minister Gerald Darmenin has said that the schoolgirl’s father and a notorious Islamic militant had called for the French teacher’s assassination. Recently, the daughter of a militant, a French teacher, was strangled to death for showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.Minister Gerald said, “He (Islamic militants) probably issued a fatwa against the teacher.” He said that the police has raided dozens of places across the country against Islamic militants and more than 80 investigations have been started for online hate speeches. Let me tell you that in France, in a dispute about Prophet Mohammed, a man in Paris beheaded his child’s teacher because he showed the cartoon of Prophet Mohammad to the children. After this the person started shouting slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’.

Later, he also tried to intimidate the police who reached the spot by showing a gun and later succumbed to the police bullet. According to the news of DailyMail, the teacher recently showed the children a cartoon of the Prophet, which this person was angry. He reached in front of the teacher with a knife and cut off his head. When the police reached there after getting the information, the accused was present there. He escaped from the scene by showing weapons to the police. Arriving about two miles away, he again showed the gun to the police and refused to surrender.

The newspaper quoted the source as saying that he pointed the gun at the police, after which the police shot him. Around 10 gunshots were heard from the scene. Authorities investigating the incident have termed the accused as suspected terrorists. There have been vigorous protests across France after the brutal strangulation. The incident comes at a time when the hearing of the 2015 Charley Abdo attack in Paris is underway. That terrorist attack was also angered by the printing of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad. Not only this, after the trial of the case began this year, the magazine again published cartoons that threatened al-Qaeda that the 2015 attack was not the last.