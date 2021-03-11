Cassandra is this young girl to whom a god granted out of love the gift of announcing the catastrophes to come, accompanied by spite of the curse of not being believed. It is also, says Sandra Moussempès, the first name that she could have had if her parents had not chosen another very close one. Cassandra, this prophetess of misfortune, nonetheless embodies the destiny and the words of women, lucid and inaudible. In his latest book, Cassandre at close range, the author builds a story of “Unidentified female objects” where this figure meets its doubles and its reflections.

In a world inspired by series and films, “filmic princesses” live imprecise adventures. Locked up, or taking refuge in a house at the bottom of a forest, they come from other worlds – Santa Monica, Beverly Hills -, from other times, and find themselves in this house in 1972. The story captures them in the manner of ‘a camera, ghostly, sleepwalking images of “Hippie starlets” haunted by “Memories that we do not remember”. They bear the signs of a femininity offered or already victim – nighties, bandaged cuffs – and sometimes are replaced by others. Faced with this spectral life, four “heroines” embody another modality of existence.

An “autobiography of lack”

“Lilith, Iphigenia, Emily, Cindy”. With them it is another word, another presence. Lilith, the rebellious companion of Adam, Iphigénie, sacrificed revolted and assumed. Emily, no doubt Dickinson but also Brönte, and Cindy Sherman combine writing and image to hold up a mirror to Cassandra’s prophecy. The pattern of the mirror, stretched out, “Sewn”, of the optical or recording device imposes the mark of the “Doubt” in this universe split, archived, replayed. The book is, like Cinema of affect (1), a reflection on the complex interplay of voice, music, cinema and on the passages from one to the other mode of an ectoplasmic reality, writing this “Autobiography of lack”.

Cassandra at close range, which from its cover shows the female face as absent, gives this nothingness a life of which Cassandra's denied prophecy is the necessary poetic equivalent. With this book Sandra Moussempès offers a "potion of intensive thoughts" to approach as closely as possible what we call the feminine.