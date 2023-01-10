Mexico.- In November 2021, the most famous seer in Mexico, Mhoni Vidente, predicted that there would be a accident in the Mexico City Metrowhere he explained that he saw a tragedy in that place.

It is important to point out that Mhoni has become one of the most important fortune tellers in the country and has achieved much of her fame due to the fact that the predictions what he has done, which they end up being fulfilled sooner or later.

We recommend you read…

For this reason, many have been surprised after finding out that the seer predicted what would happen in the public transport accident in the CDMX.

It must be remembered that in the year that he predicted what happened in Mexico City, they had also suffered an accident in the Line 12 of the Collective Transportation System (SCT).

We recommend you read…

In that setback, the subway line 12 it collapsed on Tláhuac avenue, where around 20 people died and more than 100 people were seriously injured.

Half a year after said accident, the 45-year-old Cuban warned the entire country, mainly the government and authorities in the capital, so that they were alert about a new accident.

When the seer spoke about that next accident on public transport, Mhoni asked the authorities to take special care and give “maximum alert”, since the event would be catastrophic and unfortunate, since there are many people who use the subway as your preferred form of transportation.

“Maximum alert in the Mexico City Metro. To all the authorities, to the government, send the Metro to be checked, check all the people who are there because I see a tragedy again”, the clairvoyant strongly requested.

One year and two months after said prediction, on January 7 the “prophecy” of the famous was fulfilled, since the collision of Line 3 of the CDMX Metro took place between the La Raza and Potrero stations, leaving injured more than fifty victims and one deceased person.

Faced with this situation, Mhoni Vidente spoke on social networks and wrote: “Prediction fulfilled”.

Faced with the whole situation, Internet users began to explode and left their comments on the platforms of the social media to ask everyone to pay attention to Mhoni Vidente’s predictions, because at the end of the day they end up being true.

“I keep wondering, how much longer until they listen to their predictions, if they only did it once, they would manage to prevent many things,” says one of the comments on the psychic’s Instagram profile.