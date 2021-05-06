George Clooney is drawn to the Hollywood diaspora in Provence: the American actor and filmmaker has bought a property in Brignoles, as the town hall of the southern French community confirmed on Thursday – just in time for Clooney’s 60th birthday.

The 160 hectare Domaine du Canadel, which includes an 18th-century country house, pond, swimming pool and vineyards, is not far from the Château Margüi winery. Its owner, cult filmmaker George Lucas, wants to open a splendid hotel on the site.

About half an hour’s drive from Clooney’s future estate is the small village of Correns with the Chateau Miraval winery, which has been owned by the former Hollywood dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since 2008. The winery of Joachim Splichal, a German celebrity chef who works in Los Angeles, is also located in Brignoles.

The previous owners of Clooney’s Domaine du Canadel are an elderly Australian couple who live in Monaco. The property had been up for sale for a number of years. The Hollywood star already owns a holiday villa on Lake Como in Italy.