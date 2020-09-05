More and more state governments are speeding up the reform. After Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg is now also going its own way. By Bernhard Bomke.

B.The reform of the property tax demanded by the Federal Constitutional Court in April 2018 is progressing. After the Bundestag and Bundesrat passed the reform law on the future calculation of property tax in autumn 2019, more and more state governments are using the opening clause expressly provided for in the law for the federal states. After Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg has now also presented its regulations that deviate from the federal model.

According to this, the property tax that flows to the municipalities is to be levied in the Hanseatic city in the future according to an area-location model. This means that only the areas of land and buildings and a location factor (normal location, good location) are used when calculating the tax. Residential building areas should be favored with a discount of 50 percent when calculating the tax. Apartments in “normal locations” receive an additional tax discount of 25 percent, a total of 75 percent.

Waiver of evaluation

The components of the age of the building, the standard land value and standardized rent excluding the rent also provided for in the federal law do not play a role in the Hamburg model. With this, the city-state expressly waives the need to take the values ​​of land and buildings into account when calculating the tax.

Senator for Finance Andreas Dressel justifies this procedure with the fact that the land values, which have risen sharply in Hamburg, should not have too much impact. The tax burden, which according to the Senate remains the same on average, should not increase too much in individual cases.

Saxony and Baden-Württemberg also argue in their models with the aim, among other things, that the reform should be revenue-neutral, i.e. that the bottom line is that the municipalities should not generate any additional income. The Saxon state government wants to adopt the components of the federal law, but with “Saxony-specific” tax indicators to ensure that living in the Free State does not become significantly more expensive as a result of the reform. The tax index is one by Variable to be specified by law for calculating property tax. If it is smaller, the tax burden falls. If it is higher, it becomes more expensive.

With the reform, Baden-Württemberg is striving for a “modified land value tax”. The property tax is then essentially calculated from the components land area and standard land value. There is also a discount for living in the Ländle. According to Finance Minister Edith Sitzmann’s plans, the building area does not play a role. Reason: Newly created living space should not trigger higher taxation.