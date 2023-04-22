Considering the period, 152,720 housing units were sold, according to the Abrainc-Fipe indicator

Sales of new properties registered an increase of 7.7% in the accumulated 12 months, until January 2023. In all, 152,720 units were sold, shows the indicator Abrainc-Fipe.

The study was prepared with data from 20 companies in the sector by Abrainc (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers) and Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas).

The MAP (Medium and High Income) segment started the year as a highlight, registering an increase of 59.1%, with 46,885 projects sold from February 2022 to January 2023. largest property market, fell by 8.2%, with 100,614 units traded in the same period.

Still in relation to sales, in January 2023 alone, 9,336 projects were negotiated, an increase of 1.3% compared to January of the previous year.

In the 12 months ended in January 2023, 91,383 housing units were transferred to new residents. Of this total, 11,976 are from MAP properties and 77,315 from Minha Casa, Minha Vida.

However, in relation to releases, the survey accounted for a retraction of 22.6% compared to the previous period. A total of 120,870 new units were presented in the last 12 months, with the medium and high-end segment registering 39,805 new properties (-37.6%) and Minha Casa, Minha Vida, 80,109 (-12.9%).