07/16/2024 – 0:01

A survey by FipeZap shows that residential rent increased by 1.43% in June, compared to a 0.21% increase in the IPCA for the month. In the first half of the year, the accumulated increase was 8.02%, exceeding the inflation rate for the period measured by the IBGE, which was 2.48%.

The list takes into account 25 cities across Brazil, including 11 capitals. The biggest increases were in the cities of Porto Alegre (+3.47%) and Brasília (+2.83%). The prices considered refer to advertisements for new rentals on the platform.

The cities with the most expensive rents per m² are: Barueri (SP) R$60.55; São Paulo (SP) R$55.01 and Florianópolis (SC) R$53.71.

Incorporating the most recent results, the index accumulated an appreciation of 14.86% in the last 12 months ending in June 2024. The index’s behavior in this period also remained above the variations accumulated by the IPCA/IBGE (+4.23%).