09/03/2024 – 0:01

The average price of properties sold in 56 cities in Brazil rose 0.76% in August, according to the Fipe ZAP index. In comparison, the IPCA/IBGE preview for August, given by IPCA-15, indicated an average increase of 0.19% in consumer prices in the same period.

In 2024, property prices rose by 5.13%. In the 12-month period, the increase was 6.87%, surpassing the IPCA for the period, which was 4.46%.

The average sales price calculated within the scope of the index was R$ 9,147/m². Among the 22 monitored capitals, Florianópolis (SC) presented the highest average value per square meter in the month’s sample (R$ 11,525/m²), followed by: Vitória (R$ 11,383/m²); São Paulo (R$ 11,145/m²); Curitiba (R$ 10,242/m²) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 10,178/m²).

Residential properties with one bedroom stood out due to their relatively higher average sales price (R$10,826/m²), contrasting with the lowest value identified among units with two bedrooms (R$8,205/m²).

Another highlight were the capitals of the northeast monitored by the index, which had the four cities leading the ranking of highest appreciations in August: Salvador (+2.07%); João Pessoa (+1.82%); São Luís (+1.73%); Fortaleza (+1.64%) and Aracaju (+1.43%).