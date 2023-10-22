A list recently compiled by a website revealed what they are the ten cities of USA where houses decreased in price the most compared to the same month of the previous year. In the classification, localities from different states appeared and, above all, a wide range of home values.

The list was prepared by Realtor.com and weighted the average prices in the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the US. To carry out the comparison with last year, prices per square foot from May 2023 were taken and compared to the same period of 2022. That count resulted in a percentage and the cities that had the greatest decrease in the average during those twelve months were those that were part of the list.

The US cities where prices fell the most

The top spot in the rankings went to Boise, Idaho, which between May 2022 and 2023 saw a 7.8 percent decline in average square foot price. Furthermore, its current average is US$609,875 in the total and US$282 if the average per unit of measurement is taken into account. For its part, Austin, Texas, follows closely, with a drop of 7.7 percent and values ​​of US$583,751 and US$276 respectively; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with the drop of 7.3 percent and prices at US$366,075 and US$225.

Cities in Florida and California also appear in the classification prepared by the website. Regarding the Sunshine State, Sarasota was in fifth place, with a negative variation of 4.7 percent and average values ​​of US$549,900 and US$305. As far as the western US state is concerned, Sacramento ranked ninth, with a decrease of 3.4 percent and prices of $662,875 and $340. The rest of the list was made up of Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Chicago, Illinois.