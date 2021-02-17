The Meshchansky Court of Moscow seized property worth 153 million rubles from the former head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS), Lieutenant General Alexander Kizlyk, accused of corruption. This is reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia in its Telegram-channel.

The court satisfied the claim of the supervisory authority to turn the property of Kizlyk and his wife into state revenue in the form of cash, valuables and real estate.

Earlier it was reported that in its statement of claim, the Prosecutor General’s Office requested the confiscation of cash in the amount of 89 million rubles, two gold bars and one silver bullion, jewelry, watches and pens of luxury brands with a total value of 32 million rubles. In addition, the prosecutor’s office intended to confiscate icons of cultural value from Kizlyk.

During the audit, it was established that Kizlyk had been in the public service since 1984, his wife had not worked for a long time. Their income from 2001 to 2019 amounted to 34.7 million rubles. A clear discrepancy between the incomes of the Kizlyks spouses and the value of the property they own was revealed, and therefore it is subject to confiscation in favor of the state in accordance with the anti-corruption law.

The general, who headed the customs inquiry department of the FCS, was detained by FSB officers on December 24, 2019. Together with him, the deputy Aleksey Serebro and several high-ranking customs officers were under investigation. They were suspected of abuse of power. According to investigators, they helped to avoid criminal liability for cash smuggling to the wife of the Russian ambassador to Kenya and a certain passenger – both were detained at the border with large amounts of undeclared money.