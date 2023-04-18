Back to normal. Ciro Immobile left the Gemelli hospital in Rome and returned home. Throughout the day some fans, whether they were patient or simply curious, asked for information at reception or from passing doctors. Obviously, however, confidentiality was maximum. The Lazio captain was discharged around 3 pm, but he preferred not to speak, so much so that he decided to take a secondary exit so as not to run into indiscreet questions. Furthermore, the number 17 biancoceleste remained at the Gemelli for hours to keep company with his daughter Michela who will still remain under observation in the hospital. The 10-year-old girl will spend the night with her mother, Jessica Melena.