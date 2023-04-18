The Lazio bomber left the “Gemelli” in the afternoon from a secondary exit with a brace on his arm and on antibiotics: the goal is to be there on April 30 with Inter, but the club is more cautious
Back to normal. Ciro Immobile left the Gemelli hospital in Rome and returned home. Throughout the day some fans, whether they were patient or simply curious, asked for information at reception or from passing doctors. Obviously, however, confidentiality was maximum. The Lazio captain was discharged around 3 pm, but he preferred not to speak, so much so that he decided to take a secondary exit so as not to run into indiscreet questions. Furthermore, the number 17 biancoceleste remained at the Gemelli for hours to keep company with his daughter Michela who will still remain under observation in the hospital. The 10-year-old girl will spend the night with her mother, Jessica Melena.
THE SITUATION
Immobile left the hospital with an arm brace and on antibiotics. The Biancoceleste captain is convinced that he will be able to recover in time for the match against Inter on April 30, but they are a little more cautious at Formello. However, if he doesn’t feel discomfort following the distortion trauma of the spine and the compound fracture of the right XI rib, he could actually be available to Sarri again in about two weeks.
