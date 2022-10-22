Property deals | “When the business launch came, the cars came to the yard” – Kremlin media bosses built a luxurious villa village in Saimaa

The forestry company Tornator sold about 90 beach plots in South Karelia to the Russians. As a result of the deals, Taipalsaari’s Kyläniemi got Russian media leaders as its residents.

Russian managers of state communication companies, former deputy ministers – and a former police officer who ended up in prison.

When the Russian real estate business in Finland became hot in the early 2010s, a small community of wealthy and influential Russians was born on the Saimaa beach in Kyläniemi, Taipalsaari municipality.