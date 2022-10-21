Property deals | Defense Minister Kaikkonen: The need for a complete ban on Russian real estate transactions is being investigated

Banning real estate transactions from citizens of one country would be difficult due to fundamental rights.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) says that the Government will begin an investigation into the complete ban on Russian real estate transactions.

“It hasn’t been investigated more thoroughly before, but the need and possibilities for it will also be investigated as part of the further work on the development of the law,” says Kaikkonen.

The purpose is therefore to investigate real estate transactions more widely, and as part of the investigation also a complete ban. At least there is no joint decision of the government on the matter yet, but the work is starting in the Ministry of Defense.

“However, the preconceived notion is that a possible full ban involves significant constitutional issues,” Kaikkonen continues.

“The Ministry of Defense’s recent law update is focused on tightening the licensing process, which is now taking a significant step.”

Kaikkonen refers to the government’s urgently prepared bill that would tighten the licensing procedure for real estate transactions by persons and companies from outside the EU and EEA countries.

On Thursday, the government sent the law to the parliament, according to which the acquisition of real estate should not threaten national security. The Ministry of Defense could prohibit the acquisition of real estate if it considers the acquisition to threaten national security.

The Ministry of Defense is also presented with broader rights of access to information and the right to find out the financing of the acquisition of real estate and its origin.

See also United States Prosecutor demands up to 55 years in prison for Ghfflaine Maxwell, former partner of Jeffrey Epstein According to Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, the Government will begin an investigation into the complete ban on Russian real estate transactions.

Read more: The government tightens the opportunities for foreigners to buy real estate

New however, the law would not prohibit, for example, real estate transactions by Russians. Russians could still freely buy real estate in Finland, if the Ministry of Defense does not prohibit the sale. The law is scheduled to enter into force from the beginning of the year.

“Practically, all citizens, including those outside the EU and EEA, can apply for a permit for any kind of real estate transaction, if certain criteria are met. A license would not be granted for the trade if it threatened national defense, border security and security of supply or, according to the new law, national security,” says the responsible drafter of the law, the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Joona Lapinlampi.

Why was the acquisition of real estate considered dangerous? Can’t destruction also be done without owning the property?

“Certainly like this. Of course, this does not solve the whole problem. I think the defense minister himself said in the parliament that you don’t have to own real estate in order to do bad things to Finnish society. This is just one way to combat it,” says Lapinlampi.

For example, many of the MPs elected from the areas near the eastern border believe that real estate transactions by Russians could be banned completely. Why hasn’t this been done?

“From the point of view of the Basic Law, it can be difficult to completely prohibit citizens of one nationality from buying apartments in Finland.”

Lapinlampi says that the law that has now been brought to the parliament was prepared by the Ministry of Defense, whose task is not to manage real estate transactions in general, but only whether the transactions are nationally safe.

Did the working group preparing the law consider a complete ban?

“As far as I remember, it was covered very briefly. As I recall, it was stated that this working group does not intend to deal with a complete ban. We didn’t even start thinking about it just because it wasn’t part of the assignment.”

“The law should be prepared very carefully if the intention was to completely prohibit the citizens of a certain country from real estate transactions in Finland. I don’t even know how constitutional a full ban would be.”

Other for example, Defense Minister Kaikkonen has said that it would have taken much longer to prepare a stricter real estate transaction law than the one currently enacted.

HS also asked the legislative council of the Ministry of Justice From Jari Salilawould a complete ban be possible?

“It would be a much more difficult question, at least from a legal point of view. There are more different aspects involved than the need for a real estate trade permit. That would lead to, among other things, more questions related to people’s basic rights,” Salila says.

What basic rights can prevent a total ban or at least make the lawmaking complicated?

“The first thing that comes to mind is the requirements of non-discrimination and equal treatment contained in the sixth article of the constitution.”

Salila was also a member of the working group that prepared the law. According to his memory, the total ban was not on display during the working group’s work.

“This was about sharpening the current regulation and responding to the challenges that came up in practical application work. In that context, a complete ban was not seriously considered.”

The preparation of the bill that has now gone to parliament began in May. Salila does not want to assess whether it would have been possible to complete a complete ban in this time.

“It talks about such a restriction on fundamental rights that its preparation would have to be done carefully. The working group was already in a hurry to complete this assignment as well.”