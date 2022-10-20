Property deals | Convicted innocent sold a nursing home to the Russians for 15,000 euros – This is now known about the Kankaanpää deal

The man who sold the property located near the Niinisalo garrison to the Russians has been convicted of manslaughter. The price of the property increased 15-fold in a couple of years.

Near The sale of the property located in the Niinisalo garrison to the Russians has many special features.

Kankaanpää region said on Wednesday that Russians or persons of Russian background bought a building complex of more than 4,000 square meters just a few kilometers from the Niinisalo garrison and the largest shooting range in southern Finland.

According to the deeds of sale obtained by HS, a limited company operating in Tampere sold the property for 15,000 euros to three persons with Russian names. The real estate transaction was made last week, Thursday, October 13. The company had acquired the former nursing home only about half a year earlier, last March.

Nursing home the deal has caused political debate even before it was sealed. The store has been commented on, among other things Riikka Purra (p.s.) on Twitter and MP Suna Kymäläinen (sd.) In the Democrat magazine. Both strictly demand a stop to real estate transactions by Russians.

The Ministry of Defense has been contacted about the deal. The buyer is obliged to apply for a purchase permit from the ministry. Only after this can the shop receive a legal notice, i.e. it can be officially registered.

The complex of more than a hundred rooms, 40 toilets and bathrooms also includes its own mortuary and large household kitchen.

Sold the property the company from Tampere is quite new. The company was founded on September 13, 2021. No financial statement information is available for the company. The company has no payment default entries.

A 38-year-old man, who is a Finnish citizen, is the managing director of the limited company that acts as the seller of the property and as a full member of the board of directors.

The CEO does not own the company. The stock of the limited company is fully owned by a 26-year-old man with the same last name as the CEO. He is also a Finnish citizen.

The company’s line of business is construction of residential and other buildings, as well as other legal business.

Registry data According to the report, the 38-year-old man who is the CEO of the company that sold the property has been convicted of murder, but he was not sentenced due to lack of responsibility. At that time, he was ordered into compulsory treatment.

He himself denied that he was innocent and said that he had given incorrect information about himself during the mental state examination.

The man demanded in the court of appeals that he be sentenced to a fixed term of imprisonment for manslaughter committed as pretext or reduced pretext. However, like the district court, the Court of Appeal concluded that the man was innocent.

The man applied for leave to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal, but the Supreme Court did not grant it.

Tampere company bought the former nursing home in Lohiko in March 2022 from a Finnish private individual, who in turn had bought the property from the city of Kankaanpää in 2020.

According to Satakunta Kansa the person paid about one thousand euros for the property. The newspaper says that the person in question moved into the building himself and brought two horses with him, which grazed in the backyard of the old people’s home.

Now the property was sold for 15,000 euros. In a couple of years, the price of the property increased 15-fold.

