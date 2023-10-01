From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/10/2023 – 9:00

At least two auction houses are selling properties with special discounts for the month of October. Poupex, a real estate credit institution, has an auction with 44 properties located in 17 states until October 9th. Through the Superbid Exchange platform, it is possible to purchase, completely online, apartments, houses and land with values ​​between R$44.8 thousand and R$1.8 million.

With properties located in Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins, the auction offers opportunities for investors and those interested in purchasing property at prices below market valuation.

One of the differences is the discount of up to 40% on the price of properties. Interested parties must access the platform and apply filters according to intention, region, type of property or value.

In Higienópolis, a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), a R$42 m² apartment receives bids starting at R$66 thousand (the property is valued at R$110 thousand). Another property with a discount of 40% is located in the city of São Borja (RS), with 621 m² and an initial bid of R$44,800.

In Campo Grande (RS), a 110 m² apartment is for sale from R$124 thousand (20% discount). In Salvador (BA), a house measuring 81 m² receives bids starting at R$159,600 (30% below the appraised value).

Santander

Santander will promote an auction to offer 60 properties in 12 states, including houses, apartments, commercial spaces and land with values ​​that can reach a 52% discount in relation to market prices. Interested parties will be able to place bids until October 6th for the Superbid Exchange platform or through the Santander portal.

The initial values ​​of the properties vary from R$49,100 to R$1 million. The lots are located in the states of Goiás (3), Mato Grosso (1), Minas Gerais (5), Paraná (2), Paraíba (4), Pernambuco (6), Rio Grande do Sul (5), Rio de Janeiro (13), Rondônia (1), Santa Catarina (2), Sergipe (1) and São Paulo (13).

In Rio de Janeiro, with 13 properties for sale, prices range from R$ 67.2 thousand – 76 m² apartment, in São Gonçalo (39% discount), to R$ 1 million – initial bid on a 605 m² house m², in the capital (30% below valuation).

In Rio Grande do Sul, there will be five properties receiving bids, ranging from R$ 62.2 thousand – 43 m² apartment, in Pelotas (33% discount), to R$ 791 thousand – 125 m² house in Porto Alegre (30% below the appraised value).

In Pernambuco, seven properties are announced at auction, whose values ​​vary between R$ 64.6 thousand – 70 m² house in Gravataí (50% discount), and R$ 247.8 thousand – 200 m² house in Petrolina (38 % below rating).

Properties that have IPTU and condominium debts will have their debts paid off by the auction date. The bank offers payment facilities, such as the use of FGTS: for residential properties, there is financing of up to 80% of the value of the asset, for up to 420 months; for commercial spaces, financing is up to 360 months.