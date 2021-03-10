Several neighbors coincide on their balconies to applaud the toilets, in an image taken in Alacalá de Henares (Madrid) in April 2020. FERNANDO VILLAR

A pandemic year is more than enough time to wait. The life of many neighboring communities is paralyzed by sanitary restrictions. The Association of Administrators has warned this Wednesday that this dysfunction can be serious in certain cases and that, if there is no remedy, “the management of European aid will be negatively affected”, a part of which is focused on rehabilitation works of buildings. The administrators have been working hard for months in which they have met with representatives of three ministries and with various parliamentary groups to expose what they believe is the best solution: allowing virtual meetings of owners. PSOE, PP and Ciudadanos have already presented three different motions to request the Government to regulate it. Justice, on whom the Horizontal Property Law depends, for the moment lowers the expectations of a modification of the same, although it points out that there are conversations between various departments to find a “temporary” solution.

“In most cases it is not necessary to meet, but we are breaking the law because it says that it must be done once a year”, explains Salvador Díez Lloris, president of the General Council of Associations of Property Administrators. The organization that he leads is committed to regulating that the communities of owners can meet electronically and make decisions “in cases of urgency” and, at the same time, that the obligation to meet once a year is temporarily suspended, as established by the Horizontal Property Law . Failure to do so, he argues, can lead to legal problems (for example, someone challenging the signature of a community president whose one-year term in office has already expired).

Díez asks for all this that at least solutions to these problems be adopted “by decree”, although he warns that “the Horizontal Property Law is outdated” and will have to be touched at some point. There, he points out, it would make sense to regulate virtual meetings in a more definitive way, something that is already possible in other neighboring countries and that would have positive effects on communities such as those that have a number of second homes in the hands of people who live in other countries. cities.

Allowed in Catalonia

But this modification of the Horizontal Property Law is ruled out by the Government, at least in the short term. A spokesman for Justice points out that the norm “is not going to be modified by a decree law”, although he also points out that there are contacts between various ministries and “some temporary, not structural measure is being studied.” That is, neighborhood gatherings could be temporarily allowed. Since the beginning of the pandemic, administrators have spoken with Health (which was the authority in the first state of alarm), as well as with Justice or Economy. The quota of departments that may have competencies in the matter is completed by Transport, which is where state housing policies are designed.

An example to follow can be what Catalonia has done. Its own civil law supports the holding of neighborhood meetings through virtual tools, with the prior agreement of the residents. As that agreement was impossible in a physical meeting as a result of the pandemic, the Generalitat also allowed them to be held without that agreement until May 31 next. “The managing secretary must take note and know who is the person who represents the property. With that and knowing clearly who votes in favor and who against, it is possible to bring the virtual meeting to the end ”, explains Lorenzo Viñas, manager of the College of Property Administrators of Barcelona and Lleida. Other solutions are also possible, such as conducting surveys among all the owners to adopt agreements, but Viñas points out that the board’s solution on-line “It is the one that is happening the most.”

Outside of Catalonia, the situation is heterogeneous. Andalusia or Madrid, for example, do allow neighborhood meetings under certain conditions. Adolfo Calvo-Parra, technical secretary of the Madrid College of Property Administrators, explains that “the Community considers them as work meetings” and imposes capacity conditions on them. This means that many meetings have had to move to hotels or other trained establishments to guarantee interpersonal distance, which “is more expensive.” However, he also points out that in the context of generally low assistance, the pandemic has not made a significant change in that.

Three motions

Other professionals such as Ana Libertad Las Heras, founder of Tuadministradora and who runs some 77 portals in Navarra, have opted for virtual meetings despite not having full legal coverage. “There really is no jurisprudence on this,” he says, so he doesn’t know what a court would decide if a neighbor challenged an agreement. She organizes them in such a way that the community’s compliance with this method is included on the agenda, but admits that it is not adaptable to all situations, especially in the case of neighborhoods with older people or with greater access problems. Internet. That is why he believes that regulation “would be fundamental, not only for now, but for the future.”

The parties have picked up the glove of the administrators and the PSOE, in the Senate, and the PP and Cs, with motions in Congress, ask the Government to take action on the matter. None of the three proposals – that of Cs is more generic, the PSOE requests the regulation temporarily “or on a permanent basis” and the PP points directly to a reform by decree of the Horizontal Property Law – has been debated and approved at the moment .

The private sector has also seen the opportunity. Concha Rodríguez is general director of juntadigiales.es, a company that she founded with two partners at the beginning of the state of alarm: “We saw that this type of thing was going to be needed,” she recalls. Giving legal validity to a neighborhood council is more than making a video chat, Rodríguez argues, and that is why its platform allows the administrator to prove that whoever participates represents a specific property and to apply the exact participation coefficient that they have in the vote. The company has already signed agreements with some associations of administrators and the use of the platform entails an expense that ranges between three and six euros per owner per year. But it also gives administrators complete control: they not only authorize who enters, but also who has the microphone activated. For Las Heras it is a great advantage. “It has nothing to do with face-to-face meetings, they take place in a much more agile and calm way because you do not give rise to conflicts,” he says.