Properties | The offices are emptying, here the desolation is the most severe

Empty the number of office spaces has continued to grow in Helsinki and the entire capital region. Space is left empty when companies move to smaller premises.

There was already about 624,000 square meters of empty office space available at the end of June. It is about 9,000 square meters, or 0.2 percentage points more than at the end of March, according to information from the Helsinki Research Forum.

At the same time, more than 160,000 square meters of new office space is under construction.

On average, just under 15 percent of office space in the capital region is empty.

The most spaces are empty in Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki, where more than a quarter of the spaces were without users. At the end of June, the vacancy rate was 26.9 percent.

The number of vacant premises has grown most rapidly in Vantaa’s Aviapolis, Espoo’s Keilaniemi and Otaniemi. Almost a fifth of the premises were empty in them, as well as in Leppävaara in Espoo and Vallila, Sörnäis and Kalasatama in Helsinki.

On the other hand, the number of empty premises in Ruoholahti and Hakaniemi in Helsinki decreased. In Ruoholahti, at the end of June, around 13 percent of premises were without an operator, and in Hakaniemi, ten percent.

The best users for office space have been found in Helsinki’s Pasila and the second districts of the core business center, which include parts of Kampi, Etu-Töölö, Punavuori, Kaartinkaupungi, Kruununhaa and Katajanoka.

In Pasila, 9.2 percent of office premises were underutilized, and in the mentioned areas of the city center, only 7.9 percent.

Right in the heart of the business center, 13.9 percent of the premises were vacant.

The same ones trends have also been noticed by the unit manager of the real estate company Newsec Ville Inkeri. According to him, Pasila’s popularity has clearly grown with Tripla. Kamppi, on the other hand, is now attracting IT companies. The premises there are a little more affordable than the area around Aleksanterinkatu.

According to Ville Inker, interest in the center of Helsinki has generally started to grow slightly, as companies move to smaller, but higher-quality premises than before.

This can be seen in the rise of rents at the same time as the number of empty premises increases.

The center is interesting because it is often best reached by public transport, Inkeri estimates. It can also be easier to attract remote workers to the city center when services are available, so that when visiting the office you can also take care of your own business.

Offices located further along the ring roads are also still of interest to those who need to be able to travel by car for work, for example to client meetings. Even then, according to Inker, there must be services nearby that make the office worker’s everyday life easier.

On the other hand, houses standing alone on the side of the highway are not attractive.

Also rejected are cubicle-like office spaces, which are difficult to transform into multifunctional spaces. However, in the old stone houses of the city center this is not considered a problem.