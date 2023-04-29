Properties | The anarchists say they have taken over the Meilahti manor cafe in Helsinki

According to the eyewitness, the squatters promised not to set fire to the house.

In Meilahten the manor’s empty cafe was taken over on Friday evening in Helsinki. The squatters belong to an anarchist group that calls itself the Squat Makamik collective.

The group says on its Facebook page that the house was taken over for the community’s tenth anniversary celebration.

“Helsinki is in dire need of independent cultural spaces, and the burning of our beloved Makamik house did not help,” the group stated on its Facebook page.

The comment referred to the former Kumpula manor bakery that burned down in Kumpula, Helsinki at the end of February, where the group was staying at that time. Among other things, the activists organized concerts in the house.

The HS reader said that he saw the takeover on Friday early evening and that he was talking about anarchists. According to him, they were calm and behaved matter-of-factly. He said that the squatters confirmed in Meilahti on Friday evening that no fire was lit in the house.

The police command center reported after 9 p.m. that the police had information about a suspected home invasion. One patrol had been sent to the place. The police were still monitoring the situation at ten in the evening.

Meilahti Manor is owned by the City of Helsinki.

“After all, these are historically valuable buildings. Let’s hope nothing untoward happens,” said the team manager Ilkka Aaltonen From the field of Helsinki’s urban environment.

