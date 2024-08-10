Properties | Tampere is selling a 19th-century house in the center, whose famous TV history only a few people know about

Real estate|The city of Tampere is selling the last villa it owns from Herrainmäki in Tampella. Aamulehti went to see how the inside of the house, built at the end of the 19th century, looks like now.
Neea Virlander Morning newspaper
To Tampere The last of the Herrainmäki villas located in Tampella, owned by the city of Tampere, is now being sold. Inside Villa Sakar, which will still be for sale in August, there are traces of previous tenants, at least some of whom are familiar to many Tampere residents.
