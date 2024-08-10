Properties | Tampere is selling a 19th-century house in the center, whose famous TV history only a few people know about

Real estate|The city of Tampere is selling the last villa it owns from Herrainmäki in Tampella. Aamulehti went to see how the inside of the house, built at the end of the 19th century, looks like now.

Villa Sakari is part of Tampere’s industrial history. Real estate agent Ville Virjo leads the building into the open air.

Neea Virlander Morning newspaper

16:00