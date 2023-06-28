Properties | Sato: Moody’s junk loan rating has no impact on the company’s operations

Moody’s classified Sato in the junk loan category, but S&P still keeps Sato in the investment category. Sato pays S&P for the rating, Moody’s does not.

Credit raters have lowered the credit ratings of several Nordic real estate investors this year. Last week the credit rating agency Moody’s lowered the rating of the Finnish housing investment company Sato to the junk loan category. A couple of weeks earlier, it also downgraded Citycon to the junk loan category.

Sato’s financial director Markku Honkasalo according to it, it has no effect on Sato’s operations that Moody’s downgraded its credit rating. Honkasalo relies on the fact that Sato’s official credit rating is S&P and the credit rating given to Sato by Moody’s is unofficial.

Moody’s and S&P use different scales. On Moody’s scale, Sato has been rated Ba1, which means it has just fallen into the so-called junk loan category. Moody’s considers that Ba-rated companies have a significant credit risk.

On S&P’s scale, Sato has received a BBB rating with a negative outlook, meaning it still belongs to the investment category. A BBB rating means that S&P considers that the company has sufficient capacity to meet its financial commitments, but that the company is exposed to unfavorable economic conditions.

Credit raters make ratings as commissions, i.e. the companies pay for the credit rating. Sato changed its credit rating agency in 2019, when it stopped cooperating with Moody’s.

However, Moody’s has continued to do credit ratings for Sato, even though the company ended the customership.

A year According to the 2022 financial statements, Sato has short-term liabilities of EUR 514.8 million and long-term liabilities of EUR 2,189.1 million. Last year, Sato’s turnover was 291.2 million euros and the operating profit was 198.9 million euros.

Moody’s justified the lowering of Sato’s credit rating by, among other things, refinancing challenges. EUR 460 million of the debt matures in 2024.

CFO Honkasalo points out that the company has unused credit lines. The harvest tells the year 2022 in its annual report, that for short-term financing it has unused credit lines of EUR 700 million. According to Honkasalo, these will run until the end of 2025.

Finnish Sato owns more than 25,000 apartments in the capital region, Turku and Tampere. About 45,000 Finns live in the company’s apartments, the company says in its annual report.

Moody’s earlier in June also included the real estate investment company Citycon, which owns shopping centers, in the junk loan category. Citycon’s shopping centers include Iso Omena in Espoo, Koskikeskus in Tampere and Isokarhu in Pori.

Citycon announced on June 9 that it has terminated its credit rating agreement with Moody’s on June 5.

Moody’s announced the downgrading of Citycon’s credit rating to the Ba1 level, i.e. the junk loan category, on the same day that Citycon announced the termination of the contract.

Citycon also said that S&P’s rating for it was BBB– with a stable outlook.

“The termination of the agreement is a result of Moody’s credit rating methodology, which does not recognize the special features of Citycon’s tenant base or business model,” Citycon explained in its press release.

On the other hand, it considered the better rating from S&P to reflect “Citycon’s strong operational performance and stable financial indicators”.

of SEB responsible for real estate banking in Finland Ville Lähti according to the credit ratings, there is a difference when the company pays for them or does not. When the company pays, the credit rating agency may have more information at its disposal. When the company does not pay the credit rating company, the rating is based on information from public sources.

However, it does not mean that the ratings based on public sources are invalid, even though some investors, according to Lähti, give less weight to ratings compiled on the basis of public sources. The source does not take a position on the classifications of individual companies, but comments on the issue on a general level.

Lähde considers the term junk loan category to be a bit misleading, because junk loans include many different categories and very different companies. If the company’s rating drops to the junk loan category, it will primarily affect the cost of financing.

Both Sato and Citycon have chosen the classifier that has given a better classification. It seems that they don’t want to pay for a bad rating. Is it so?

“No one directly says that is the reason why we give up,” Lähde states in a general way.

However, according to the source, the matter is not so straightforward.

Moody’s attitude towards the real estate market and real estate investment is currently more pessimistic than S&P’s, Lähde estimates.

In addition, Lähde says that some large companies have not bought a rating from credit rating agencies because, in their opinion, credit rating agencies have not been able to take into account the special characteristics that the company has.

According to the source, there is also a cost issue, how many different classifications the companies want to pay for.

Can we draw any conclusions about the Finnish real estate market from the drop in the credit ratings of Citycon and Sato?

According to the source, it is not worth making generalizations about the matter. Instead, he states that the real estate sector in Finland appears to be less risky than in many other countries.