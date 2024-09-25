Properties | Rescue industry central organization: Mysterimötikka offered an important reminder

Real estate|A concrete structure named Mysterimötika was found on a construction site in Siltasaari last week.

Helsinki the mystery hut is proof that not all properties know the location of the emergency exit route.

The issue is brought up by the central organization of the rescue industry in Finland (Spek) in its press release.

The concrete structure named Mysterimötika was found at the construction site of Kruunusilto on Siltasaarenkatu last week. The deep concrete structure lurking underground was a mystery at first.

When the structure located between the old Elanto and Teollisuusliitto buildings was drilled, it revealed hollow. In the end, it was revealed that it was the emergency exit route of the Elanto house shelter.

Emergency exit routes is built for the extreme conditions of war. All population shelters have an emergency exit route.

Elanto’s emergency exit route leads from the street to a shallow, ten-meter-long tunnel under Siltasaarenkatu. You can still get to the population shelter through it.

Project manager of the Kruunusillat project Jussi Kainulainen wondered For Helsingin Sanomat last week, how poorly people knew about the emergency exit route. Speki’s civil protection expert Jaakko Koivula is not surprised about it.

“Emergency evacuation routes from population shelters have not been on people’s minds for a long time,” Koivula says in the announcement.

So it’s a broader problem.

According to Spek, it comes as a surprise to many that emergency exit routes are often located underground. The idea of ​​the emergency exit route is to act as a rescue route if, for example, the building has collapsed and the actual exit route is not in use.

Koivula reminds that the routes should be kept in order to be safe. Sometimes the emergency exits can have water or vegetation that makes it difficult to get out.

“It would be important to ensure that this critical exit route in a crisis situation will definitely help people out.”

Correction 25.9. 4:48 p.m.: Metalliliitto was mentioned in the previous version of the news. However, it has changed its name to Teollisuusliito in 2017.