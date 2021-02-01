The luxury homes acquired in Colombia’s Cartagena de Indias, Madrid and Miami have exposed the corruption of Javier Alvarado, who was Vice Minister of Energy during the government of Hugo Chávez, accused of diverting 15 million dollars of the funds that he looted from the state oil company PDVSA.

The value of these properties is barely the tip of the iceberg. An investigation published by the Spanish newspaper El País shows the gigantic corruption in which Alvarado participated along with 28 others prosecuted by an Andorran court for looting 2 billion dollars of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Javier Alvarado was also director of the public company Corporación Eléctrica Nacional (Corpoelec) of Venezuela until 2010 and is being accused of money laundering and belonging to a network that charged commissions to companies between 2007 and 20012 for the granting of contracts of the electricity corporation.

Javier Alvarado, former Deputy Minister of Energy during the government of Hugo Chávez. Photo: EFE

To buy the luxury homes, the former Chavista hierarch used different corporate companies and the bank secrecy of the tax havens from Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belize, Panama and Dominica, among others.

A US $ 1 million mansion in Spain

The Spanish newspaper describes it like this: “Alvarado used Lairholt Finance Limited, his company in the tax haven of Belize, to buy for 1.1 million dollars (970,000 euros) a home in Spain in November 2009. Also, he resorted to this company to get another property in Miami in April 2011 through the front man Michael Freeman por $ 950,000, according to internal documents of the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA). “

The operations did not stop there. The transfers also reveal that Alvarado used his Belizean company to purchase another property in September 2011: an apartment in Madrid for $ 700,000 through a bank in Panama.

Alvarado also moved the stolen money from one tax haven to another.

Javier Alvarado, a lover of luxury, paid with Venezuelan public money. Photo; EFE

“In August 2014, he transferred eight million euros from BPA to an account in your name at the Millennium Bank of Switzerland. Y another million that it had in the Pyrenean principality ended up in a bank in the then tax haven of the Caribbean island of Dominica. Furthermore, in March 2015, the former deputy minister invested six million dollars (five million euros) in Luxembourg in a Sicav, the instrument used by large fortunes to pay less taxes, ”writes El País.

Waste

His taste for luxury led him to squander ill-gotten fortune. Payment fortunes in reforms at their mansions, with astronomical decorator fees, the bills reveal.

These reforms in properties that ran from New York to Miami were made possible by the hefty outlay of a million and a half dollars that Alvarado was moving under the facade of his shell companies.

According to El País, the Alvarado Treviso International Foundation company, “paid 1.5 million dollars to the Panamanian company Codfish Investments SA in November 2014.”

Part of that money went to a certain decorator “Mr. Nieto”, to whom he paid 150 thousand dollars. Another $ 250,000 went to properties in Miami and New York. Another $ 275,000 ended up as a gift” in the pockets of lawyer Michael Freeman, alleged front man of the former Chavista leader (275,000). Too. He also spent another quarter of a million to remodel another of his homes.

A hotel in Cartagena

One of the most striking transactions leads to a plan to seize the Anandá hotel in Cartagena of the Indies, a 23-room luxury building with white walls that takes you back to the 16th century Caribbean.

The Anandá Hotel Boutique in Cartagena de Indias.

“Alvarado invested in 2014 four million dollars in this business. The ex-hierarch took over 70% of the shares of the establishment. And it settled a debt of two million dollars with a bank belonging to the company that owns it, according to the documents, ”El País writes.

Former Vice Minister Alvarado rejects that his multi-million dollar investments are connected to the looting of PDVSA. And he relates his fortune to “a professional activity in the area of ​​energy and the environment.”

However, the flow of funds that Alvarado moved in Andorra was nourished by transfers from other members of the network that the Venezuelan energy company plundered, according to the Andorran police.

Specific: Alvarado received $ 25 million of the former Vice Minister of Energy of Venezuela Nervis Villalobos and 8.8 million of Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello, business manager of Diego Salazar, cousin of Rafael Ramirez, former Minister of Petroleum and former president of PDVSA, says the Spanish newspaper.

To the bench

For now, Alvarado faces several judicial cases that are being investigated in Spain and the United States. In Madrid, he was arrested in 2019 at the request of a Texas court, which charged him with alleged crimes of money laundering and conspiracy to launder money in a case of corruption connected with the electricity company Corpoelec of more than 50 million dollars.

The Plenary of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court denied his extradition to the United States on understanding that the case was being investigated in Spain as a result of a PDVSA complaint.

In addition, Alvarado has been investigated since 2017 in the Spanish National Court for the alleged collection of commissions in a case that investigates the contracts of the Asturian company Duro Felguera.

