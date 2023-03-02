Friday, March 3, 2023
Properties | Bloomberg: The American company did not pay back the loan, which is secured by the properties of the Finnish Sponda

March 2, 2023
in World Europe
Properties | Bloomberg: The American company did not pay back the loan, which is secured by the properties of the Finnish Sponda

According to the news agency Bloomberg, there have been attempts to sell the real estate secured by the loan, but the increase in interest rates and the war of aggression in Russia interrupted the sale process.

American the private equity investor Blackstone has neglected to repay a loan of approximately EUR 530 million, which is secured by the real estate portfolio of Sponda, a real estate investment company owned by Blackstone.

About that tells news agency Bloomberg based on its anonymous sources.

Sponda is a large Finnish real estate investment company. It owns extensive office properties in growth centers and, among other things, the shopping centers of Forum and the well-known Citycenter in Helsinki and the Ratina shopping center in Tampere.

According to Bloomberg, Blackstone has tried to sell Sponda’s properties as collateral for the loan, but the increase in interest rates and the war of aggression in Russia interrupted the sale process. Blackstone has also asked the loan holders for additional time to repay the loan, but the creditors have not agreed to this.

A loan is due and has not been repaid. Because of that, the British bond rating agency Mount Street has classified it as neglected, Bloomberg reports.

The credit rating agency Fitch lowered the loan’s credit rating already in December. At that time, almost 300 million euros were unpaid for the loan.

According to Bloomberg, the loan is secured by 45 properties in Finland. Most of them are offices.

Blackstone bought Sponda, previously listed on the Helsinki stock exchange, for around 1.8 billion euros in 2017.

Recommended

