Doesn’t he have that much support in Russia? Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin on July 4, 2023. © IMAGO/Pavel Bednyakov

Russia’s military problems are now also openly discussed on state television. A military expert even contradicted the Kremlin’s propaganda on one point.

Moscow – Originally planned by Russia as a quick way to take over the neighboring country, the Ukraine war has now been going on for 500 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently underestimated the defenders’ resilience. Even pro-Putin propagandists are now openly discussing the Kremlin’s military problems on state television. A military expert also contradicted the accusation shared by Moscow that Ukraine was planning an attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear plant.

Expert contradicts the official reading of the Kremlin on Russian state television

Contrary to what is often claimed, there are no mass desertions in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, an expert stressed extraordinarily openly on Thursday in the program “60 Minutes” on Russian state television. “Otherwise it wouldn’t be so hard and the situation wouldn’t be so tense in all areas.” Unfortunately, Russia still has military problems at the front, for example in communications.

The medical care is also not sufficient – “on a systemic level,” said the invited guest. Neither the show’s presenter, Evgeny Popov, nor any of the other panellists interrupted the man’s monologue, which lasted more than two minutes. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, shared and translated the excerpt from the program on Twitter.

On Russian state TV: Putin-friendly experts see mistakes in warfare

“The war has been going on for over a year and four months, a big war, a special military operation,” said the Russian expert, contradicting the choice of words officially ordered by the Kremlin. The systemic problems with unmanned aerial vehicles, such as light drones and quadcopters for reconnaissance or dropping ammunition, are also not yet solved. The vehicles at the front are mostly on the move with “worn tires” and there is also a lack of boats. Two months ago, officers in the Cherson direction reported to the responsible general that light boats were missing for the proper conduct of the combat mission. The answer was simple: “No boats, make rafts”

The expert also saw numerous errors in the rotation of the Russian troops. The enemy manages to rotate about every two to three months. If a Ukrainian unit suffered casualties, it would be completely withdrawn and replaced by another. “We don’t rotate at all,” complained the military expert, while the moderator listened to the explanations with a stoic expression. Losses in Russian troops, on the other hand, would only be made up with reservists. “The fighters who survived stay, they don’t get any recovery. How to solve this problem?” asked the expert, immediately adding rhetorically: “With a new mobilization?”

Not an isolated case: another military expert made critical statements on Russian state television

However, the critical statements on Russian state television were not an isolated case. Also in the program “Sunday evening” by the Russian moderator Vladimir Solovyov contradicted a military expert who joined the official propaganda line. The subject was an allegedly imminent attack by Ukraine on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, suspected by the Kremlin. Ukraine and Russia have been accusing each other of planning such an attack for days. Attacking Zaporizhia does not make sense for Russia, state propagandist Vladimir Solovyov claimed on his show.

However, a Russian military expert who was called in put a spanner in the works for the mouthpiece of Putin. Vladislav Shurigin objected that it was virtually impossible to destroy the nuclear power plant’s reactors with Ukraine’s current resources. “These reactors […] were built with a quadruple redundancy system,” says the military expert. The host of the program then admitted that it would make more sense for Kyiv to capture the nuclear power plant than to destroy it.

Meanwhile, Ukraine suspects Moscow of planning an attack on the nuclear power plant. According to a statement from Kiev, Russia has placed “objects similar to explosives” on the roofs of two reactors. Although the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) initially announced last weekend that it had not discovered any signs of mining at the nuclear power plant, on Wednesday it requested extended access to the facility in order to examine the allegations. Russia took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on March 4, 2022, shortly after the invasion began, which is why Western experts believe it is almost impossible that Ukrainian troops could plant explosives at the plant.