Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Vladimir Putin's TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov discusses in a crazy talk session whether it makes more sense to attack Hamburg or Munich.

Munich – While there is debate in Germany about the Taurus wiretapping affair and a possible delivery of the cruise missile to Ukraine, which is in dire straits, polemical propagandists from Russia debated on state TV about which German cities could be attacked first .

Putin's TV propagandist: Solovyov ponders attack on Germany

In response, Berlin should support Kiev with the highly powerful “Taurus” cruise missile. The Ukrainian armed forces had already requested the heavy air-to-surface cruise missile, which is being assembled in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, 40 kilometers northwest of Munich, in the summer of 2023. So far in vain.

In a bizarre-looking propaganda show on the Russian state television station Rossiya 1, the Western-sanctioned moderator Vladimir Solovyov discussed with his guests about potential attack targets in the Federal Republic, which supplied effective weapons in the Ukraine war to ward off the Russian invasion, which violated international law.

Vladimir Solovyov: Putin propagandist suggests Hamburg as a Russian destination

“And in Germany, for Taurus, what should be destroyed? Hamburg. Hamburg, yes,” Solovyov asked the group. A voice could be heard: “Garmisch-Partenkirchen.” Another talk guest replied with a grin: “Or maybe Munich?” The unnamed man continued: “Perhaps we should conduct a survey to see which cities they are not afraid of losing? This way they will understand where the idiots who run these countries are leading them.”

Among others, Annette Werberger, professor of literary studies with a focus on Eastern European literatures at the European University Viadrina Frankfurt (Oder), and the Eastern European Institute at the University of Tübingen shared the relevant excerpt from the Russian propaganda show on X (formerly Twitter). In their ludicrous debate, Solovyov and the other propagandists mentioned not only Germany as a potential target, but also cities in France and Hungary.

There was a debate on Russia's state television about whether to attack Garmisch-Partenkirchen or Munich. © dpa / Peter Kneffel / Montage

Germany, France, Hungary: Putin propagandists threaten NATO states

“I can’t decide between Paris and Marseille,” said Solovyov: “Budapest, of course. Then Paris, Marseille, Lyon. Lyon is a beautiful city, there is a fireworks festival there.” The question arises: Is the selection of cities the next deliberate provocation by Moscow? Because: After much back and forth, Hungary was the last of 31 NATO members to agree to Sweden joining the defense alliance. And French President Emmanuel Macron recently even brought up the use of Western ground troops to defend against the Russian attack on Ukraine.

NATO is currently rehearsing how to deter Russia at various locations on its external borders with the large-scale exercise “Steadfast Defender”, including the military exercise “Nordic Response” with the participation of the Bundeswehr in Norway. (pm)