Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Alone and crippled: Putin before meeting Erdogan. The Turkish President apparently kept the Kremlin chief waiting. © IMAGO/Alexander Demianchuk

Erdogan seeks proximity to the West. He releases the Azov commanders hated by Russia and allows Sweden to join NATO. In Moscow they rage.

Ankara/Moscow – For the West is the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not an easy ally and partner. Too often he steps out of line and walks in the middle of it Ukraine warit close ties with Russia a. But now there is a clear turning point: Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin is slowly losing another ally in Erdogan.

Erdogan releases Azov commanders amid war

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Turkey last weekend (July 8), he did not leave alone. Turkey released the five commanders of the Ukrainian Azov battalion and they were allowed to go to Ukraine together with Zelenskyy. Turkey evacuated commanders from Mariupol last year after a deal with Russia and Ukraine. They were supposed to stay there until the end of the war, but Ankara let them go prematurely.

Much to Russia’s displeasure. Moscow accused Turkey of violating an agreement. Propagandists and military bloggers raged on Telegram: sometimes it was said that Turkey was just like the western countries “untrustworthy”, sometimes it was said that Erdogan “spit in the face” of Russia, sometimes it was written that Turkey was also an “unfriendly country”. and “betrayed” Russia. Senator Viktor Bondarev, who is close to the Kremlin and heads the Defense Committee in the Russian Federation Council, spoke of a “blow in the back”.

Erdogan gives the green light for Sweden to join NATO: Russia disappointed

This anger must have only intensified when Turkey gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO at the NATO summit in Vilnius gave. Moscow had expected a break between allies at the summit, especially on this issue, but Erdogan’s decision did not lead to that. After hours of negotiations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, an agreement was signed.

The Scandinavians pledged to stop supporting predominantly Kurdish groups in northern Syria and to work together to fight terrorism. Accession is not yet complete, but ratification will end up in the Turkish Parliament and will most likely be passed. After the signing, Erdogan happily posed with Stoltenberg and Kristersson. The handshake between Turkey, Sweden and NATO caused angry comments on Russian state television.

Putin propagandist rages against Erdogan: “Can crush him”

In his program on Russian state television, presenter and Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan railed against the Turkish president and attacked both Turkey as a country and the national identity of Turks. The adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, Anton Gerashenko, published the relevant excerpt, including an English subtitle, on Twitter.

Mardan rumbled that while Russia was dependent on Turkey for exports and imports, it could give an answer that would make Turkey “bleed from their eyes.” “We can crush our old partner Erdogan so that he wakes up and remembers that Russia exists and who Russia is,” the propagandist said. In another excerpt published by US journalist Julia Davis, Mardan claims that in Turkey’s national understanding, Russians are always the ones “whom they, as the hand of God, have constantly punished for 400 years”. According to Merdan, Russians are “God’s whip”.

For access to the Black Sea, Russia relies on the Turkish Straits. With the application of the so-called Treaty of Montreux, Ankara blocks Russian warships from entering the Black Sea. Without Turkey, Russia would also lose an important export and import partner. In addition, Russia can only circumvent western sanctions via Turkey. Without this privilege, the already weakened Russian economy is likely to come under complete pressure.

Erdogan approaches the West again: “sincere and open meeting” with Michel

Many developments in recent months indicate that Erdogan, after his success in the elections, is once again seeking closeness to the West and is deviating from his course of confrontation. It has been surprisingly quiet between Turkey and Greece for months. Military skirmishes can hardly be seen anymore. Only on Wednesday (July 12) did Erdogan meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the NATO summit. Another meeting has already been announced: Erdogan and Mitsotakis want to meet again in Greece in the fall.

There was also a personal meeting at the NATO summit with the US President Joe Biden. “Our previous meetings were warm-up rounds, now we are starting a new process,” announced the Turkish head of state. Biden, confident of victory in the US elections, said he was looking forward to working with Erdogan for another five years. Apparently, the Biden government now wants to allow the sale of new F-16 jets and the modernization of existing fighter jets. The first signals are coming from Congress that the draft could be passed.

The Turkish President discussed with EU Council President Charles Michel how Turkish-European relations can be promoted again. Opposite the Swedish newspaper Days Nyheter An unnamed EU source spoke of a “sincere and open meeting” between Erdogan and Michel. Accession to the EU, which Erdogan suddenly brought back on the table, is a “different matter”, but the modernization of the customs union and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens have been discussed. “We see that relations are getting better and we hope that it will continue,” the source emphasized.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Putin loses another ally: Erdogan has “visibly humiliated” Kremlin boss

The faster Erdogan moves towards the EU and NATO, the faster Putin loses another ally. The loss of Türkiye would immensely increase Russia’s international isolation. Especially in meetings with Erdogan, the Russian side uses this as proof that Russia still has important partners.

“Erdogan may have figured out that it’s less wise to keep betting on Putin after Wagner’s mutiny,” Atlantic Council think tank expert Daniel Fried told US magazine Newsweek. After all, the mutiny shows “regime weakness”.

Political scientist Timur Kuran of the US Duke University stressed to the magazine that Turkey has never been an “ally” of Russia anyway. They just didn’t take part in sanctions and traded with Moscow. According to Kuran, Turkey has “visibly humiliated” Russia with its recent decisions and rapprochement with the West. (bb)