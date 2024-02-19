Ykköskanava's talk show about the horror of NATO-Finland remained boring, even though Johan Bäckman tried his best.
Pekka Hakala HS
Russian On Friday evening, television's number one channel offered its viewers a generous half-hour overview of Finland's foreign policy and its foundations. Vremja požet i.e., in the Aika sukti current affairs program, there was especially the president-elect Alexander Stubb.
#Propaganda #Stubb #branded #CIA #henchman #targeting #Greater #Finland #Russian #program
Leave a Reply