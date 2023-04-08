Meloni defends Italian excellence at Vinitaly … but is mocked at Propaganda Live

Diego Bianchi, aka “Zoro”, a past collaborator also with Antonio Di Pietro’s Italia dei Valori, must be running out of ideas, thanks to the Easter climate that in Italy always leads to dangerous tactical relaxation.

For example, yesterday evening at Propaganda Live on La 7, the good Diego had evidently not made a fuss while waiting for egg and companatico and so he did a bit like those mischievous and listless students did at school who improvised the theme when they weren’t studying with generally ruinous results and so it was for Zoro. You could see from a mile away that the Easter climate was pushing towards demobilization and in the studio he screwed around more than usual, hoping that time would pass quickly and the bell would ring for free all, with a Fantozzi van towards the sea and mountains.

So Bianchi has not found better than that focus on the Vinitaly event with Luca Zaia as host and Giorgia Meloni as an exceptional guest.



We were saying that the staff was running out of ideas and therefore concentrated on one exhausting perculating and petulant analysis of what Zaia and Meloni said, in order to elicit a strange female equine laugh that has been heard in the studio since the first appearances of the program. Zoro focused on verve with which Meloni defended the Italian wine industry, according to him excessive, in reality fair given the enormous weight it has in our economybut we know that in the parts of the Democratic Party, producing wealth is not as important as producing poverty.

