Propaganda Live is not broadcast tonight on La7: why, the reason

Why isn't Propaganda Live broadcast tonight on La7? The program hosted by Diego Bianchi leaves room for a film because it is not being broadcast during this Christmas period in order to give its workers a few days' break. This is why today 29 December 2023 is not broadcast. Don't worry, Diego Bianchi and his team will return regularly in January every Friday in prime time on La7, immediately after the holidays.

The moments

Makkox's tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to major problems.

There social top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and orders them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: these are the screening of videos, travels and investigations carried out by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

Makkox's Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

