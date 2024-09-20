Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Russia’s propaganda repeatedly tries to present the facts in the Ukraine war in its favor. Fact checkers repeatedly expose Russian fake news.

Moscow – Failed propaganda attempt in Russia: A Russian military blogger shows a video with a row of supposedly destroyed Ukrainian tanks. “Graveyard of Ukrainian armored vehicles destroyed in the SVO zone” was the title of the video. The catch is that the video actually shows destroyed Russian vehicles.

Around ten damaged tanks can be seen in the video footage, lined up on the outskirts of a Ukrainian village. However, some experts checked the authenticity of the video and found that these are probably Russian vehicles. Firstly, the video footage was geolocated. The footage appears to have come from the village of Myrne in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region. About 300 kilometers away from the city of Sudzha – the center of Ukraine’s ongoing Kursk offensive.

A tank in question in the video recordings. At the front under the turret you can see the triangle with a circle that the Russians used at the beginning of the Ukraine war. © Video screenshot via Telegram “Brigada North-V”

Video footage exposed as Russian propaganda in Ukraine war

The website Russo-Ukrainian Warspotting concluded that the video is already two years old. The footage is said to be from October 2022, a few months after the launch of the Ukraine Warare said to have belonged to the Russian army and were destroyed and captured by Ukraine in the early stages of the war with Russia.

The proof of this is the markings on the vehicles. Before the Russians marked their vehicles with the infamous “Z” and “V” during the Ukraine invasion, they used a circle within a triangle, as military experts told the insider The same symbol can also be seen on the destroyed tanks in the video footage. The theory is now as follows, according to the KyivPost: The tanks are said to have been gradually picked up by Ukraine, while Kiev was able to repel Russia’s initial invasion.

The vehicles were collected near Myrne to be taken further south later. Warspotting published other photos that allegedly show the tanks being loaded onto Ukrainian heavy-duty trailers. Among the tanks was said to be a Ukrainian T-80BV that was captured by the Russians and later returned to Ukrainian hands.

Propaganda in Russia intensifies since Kursk offensive

The propaganda campaign Vladimir Putin’s has been increasing especially since the Ukrainian advance in Kursk. At the beginning of the Kursk offensive, Putin tried to downplay the situation – but as the military action progressed, it became clear that Kiev’s troops were able to gain ground in Russian territory. One day after the invasion on August 7, the Russian Defense Ministry commented that the Ukrainians had been prevented from advancing deep into Russian territory, as Kyiv Independent reported.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

But Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is still underway. A counter-offensive by the Russian army in the region to recapture lost territory is said to have failed for now. (sure)