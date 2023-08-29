The National Elections Committee stressed the need for the candidates whose names will be included in the “final lists” to refrain from practicing propaganda work before the next September 11, warning against the use or exploitation of schools, universities, institutes and educational institutions, in any kind of propaganda activities, since these facilities are considered among the Public facilities that are prohibited from being used in promoting any of the candidates.

Yesterday, the National Elections Committee announced the closure of the door for receiving objection requests (appeals) against any of the applicants to run for the Federal National Council elections 2023, whose names are included in the preliminary lists of candidates, in preparation for announcing the final lists of candidates’ names next Saturday.

In the list of executive instructions, which represent the legal framework regulating the electoral process, the committee stressed the need for members of electoral bodies whose names will be included in the final lists of candidates to abide by the need to refrain from practicing propaganda before the date set for carrying out electoral campaign activities, starting from September 11 until the third of September. The next two October, noting that practicing any kind of propaganda activities at an untimely time is considered an explicit violation of the executive instructions that may expose those who carry them out to the penalties prescribed in accordance with the executive instructions for the elections.

The committee warned against any of the candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, or their supporters, using or exploiting schools, universities, institutes and educational institutions in any form of electoral propaganda, since these establishments are among the public facilities that are prohibited from being used to promote any of the candidates, such as The matter of ministries, governmental and semi-governmental public institutions (federal or local), places of worship, hospitals, public parks, commercial centers, associations and clubs.

The committee stated that if the candidate performs any act or behavior that is considered an electoral violation, this could subject him to penalties, starting with obligating him to remove violations related to electoral propaganda, repairing any damages arising from it at his own expense, and passing through a fine of not more than 10 thousand dirhams, as well as the possibility of canceling the elections. The license to carry out electoral campaigning granted to the candidate, ending with the exclusion of his name from the lists of candidates, even if the lists are final.

According to the committee, the “Emirates Committees” are the bodies concerned with technical and administrative matters related to the conduct of the Federal National Council elections, in the emirate to which they belong, in coordination with the Election Management Committee, as they represent the link between the voters in the emirate and the electoral administration (the National Elections Committee and its sub-committees her), through the use of the best coordination mechanisms between them regarding the conduct of the electoral process in each emirate in all technical, technical and administrative aspects.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that the UAE committees are concerned with coordinating with the candidates to determine the venues for holding seminars and meetings that the candidates hold with voters, as well as monitoring the application of the controls and rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate, and submitting reports and observations regarding any violations to the Election Management Committee, in addition to its guiding role in contributing In awareness and education efforts related to the elections and setting the rules and guidelines necessary for the conduct of the electoral process, pointing out that any of the Emirates committees has the right to form sub-committees affiliated to it to assist it in performing the tasks assigned to it, after the approval of the Election Management Committee.

• Educational facilities are among the public facilities that are prohibited from being used to promote any of the candidates.

• Electoral offense exposes the candidate to gradual penalties that may reach the exclusion of his name from the lists of candidates.