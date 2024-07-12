Propaganda | China, more cunning than ever, is already going to “war” – One example reveals what the West must prepare for

Harrison Cheng, 25 (left), Chen Po-Chen, 20, Tien Hui-Yun, 20, and Riley Huang at a shopping street in Ximending, Taipei. Young people have sometimes come across content on social media that mocks the accent of Taiwanese people or tells that Taiwan is still reuniting with mainland China.

China uses Taiwan as a test laboratory for its influence operations. The young people interviewed by HS in Taipei assure that China’s messages do not sink in. But there may be a deeper danger hidden in the flood of information on social media: Many people no longer trust anything.

Taipei / Beijing

“Ya two-person, one-vote democracy essentially allows the less-educated majority to control the outcome of elections. This often leads to populist politics.”

So begins a three-minute Tiktok video published by a user account called Taiwan Truth Taiwan “tragically” meets the marks of a free democracy.