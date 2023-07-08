Advertising in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard, in Tijuana and Toluca, respectively. darkroom

Meetings, tours, fence painting, spectacular announcements, attacks and disqualifications. The caps de Morena, as those who aspire to the presidential candidacy are colloquially called, have stepped on the accelerator to put their name on the ballot for the 2024 elections. The first two weeks of the contest have resulted in 2.7 million pesos, according to what the participants themselves have reported to the leadership of the ruling party. This figure is limited only to the four candidates from the political institute of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and has raised suspicions among the contenders in a scenario of mutual distrust and in which the control has been carried out by the Morenista leadership itself. Expense reports, omissions on the destination of resources and disagreements on the issue of financing the internal process have also entered fully since the beginning of the campaign.

Morena presented the first fortnightly breakdown of expenses into four major items: logistics, transportation, per diems, and lodging. From this it follows that licensed senator Ricardo Monreal is the corcholata “more expensive”, occupying more than 916,000 pesos to start his campaign, almost a fifth of the five million that the party leadership assigned to each of the applicants for the entire stage of travel, which ends at the end of August. Claudia Sheinbaum, until a few weeks ago the head of the Government of Mexico City, was the second who spent the most, with almost 869,000 pesos. Adán Augusto López, the former Secretary of the Interior, reported more than 577,000 pesos. Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard presented himself as the “most austere” by using around 385,000 pesos.

Those who have spent more have been branded as “spendthrifts” and those who say they have spent less, as “cynical” and “ignorant”. Monreal described the first cash cut as “a mockery”, although he insisted that he is not going to file a formal complaint so as not to compromise unity among the applicants. Ebrard, on the other hand, has been more incisive and said this week that he had already filed an appeal with the Morena leadership, although he did not make its content public or against whom it was directed. When Adán Augusto López was the first to submit an expense report in the first week of the tours, the former Foreign Secretary was incredulous. “Do you believe him?” He questioned.

López has been at the center of the controversy for announcing that he was not going to accept the five million that the party allocated for the internal contest, affirming that the resources were going to come out of his pocket and ensuring that he was going to donate them to marginalized communities. Mario Delgado called the former Secretary of the Interior to order because the idea of ​​establishing that amount, which functions as a campaign ceiling, has two purposes: to clarify the origin of the money and to avoid control problems with the electoral authorities. The leader said that he will have to audit his resources directly before the National Electoral Institute (INE). In that first report presented of their own accord, the ex-governor reported that he spent a daily average of 600 pesos on meals for himself and his entire work team. “We eat little,” he explained.

The summary that Morena presented, being so succinct, does not allow such questions to be made. Morena’s own bottle caps have left out their personal advertising expenses, an item “vetoed” from the agreement signed by the applicants in the National Council of Morena that set the competition rules on June 11. But the image of the participants and their slogans are omnipresent. On the fences it reads “Es Claudia”, “Mejor Marcelo” and “Ahora es Adán”, also on the highways, on the poles that promote their acts and on the banners of their campaign rallies. INE personnel recorded the presence of partisan advertising in the activities of their tours, but the referee himself was the one who decided not to penalize it.

When it’s not about campaign slogans, the hopefuls have pulled the old trick of promoting magazine covers and autobiographical books. Ebrard addressed the questions about the appearance of his image in spectacular advertisements with the cover of The way of Mexico, saying that the promotion was paid by the publisher. This information will have to be verified by the electoral authorities within the corresponding deadlines. A book on Sheinbaum’s life is also about to be published, although she said she “dissociated herself” from ads with her image to provide it.

For his part, Manuel Velasco, the candidate for the Green Party, has appeared in a publication that reviews him as the “corcholata green”. Not having a militancy in Morena, his expenses were not reported, at least publicly. Gerardo Fernández Noroña, a deputy on leave from the Labor Party (PT), another Morena ally, has not submitted an expense report either. His work team explains that the PT has paid his per diem, but that the formation has not provided them with a summary of the resources to be able to present it in public. He has said that his “Noroñabús”, a mobile bookstore that he has adapted for his travels, cost him 656,000 pesos.

Questioned about the appearance of his campaign’s propaganda, López said that there are some people who are illegally using his image and pointed out that he has already filed complaints for the fraudulent use of his name, a registered trademark. A report published by this newspaper details that the corcholatas have spent a total of 8.3 million pesos to promote their image on Facebook and Instagram in the last three months, although it is not clear where these resources came from. That information was also not included in the party’s spending reports. The applicant who has benefited the most from the paid guidelines on social networks has been Sheinbaum, with a total amount of ads that is around five million pesos, according to transparency figures from Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

“We are not doing anything illegal,” Sheinbaum responded to Ebrard’s claims, who accused “waste.” In order not to air more signs of rupture, Monreal assured this week that he has spoken with other corcholatas and that it has been agreed to appeal to “moderation”. “Nothing can be hidden, it is very visible,” the senator insisted on the propaganda. The media have not skimped on questions about money. The 2.7 million pesos of the four caps de Morena, even under suspicion of underreporting, are enough for a family to buy their groceries every month, covering the basic basket of products, for 10 years, according to a comparison in the newspaper publimeter based on data from the National Association of Small Merchants.

“There is no weight that does not have a support, a verification. The information is strictly what the applicants have proven to us”, read Morena’s press release on the expense report, sustained on the presentation of the receipts they sent: from plane tickets to invoices for the printing of canvases and the rental of chairs. The commitment is to submit a resource report every two weeks. The battle over money promises to remain a central issue in the succession race, especially since the Va por México coalition has already thrown its supporters into the ring. capsthat they will have to do the same to clarify what they spend on and where they have gotten the funds from.

