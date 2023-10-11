The soccer player has pe Jenni Hermoso have been able to act against “those responsible for the leaks” of the investigation being carried out by the National Court against the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesso that the procedure can be carried out “with guarantees” and their right to privacy is preserved.

For the Spanish national team player, “the continuous leaks” of the case have meant that the limits have been “exceeded” and her “basic rights” have been “violated”, as expressed in a statement from her representation agency. TMJ.

The messages

The Spanish newspaper Marca has revealed what the WhatsApp messages between Hermoso and Ruben Riveramarketing director of the Federation, who declared on Tuesday.

“Accused by Jenni Hermoso and Ana Ecube (the friend who travels with Jenni to Ibiza) in their respective statements before the Prosecutor’s Office, Rivera assured yesterday in the National Court that at no time did he “pressure” or “coerce” Jenni Hermoso, providing as complementary evidence to his interrogation the conversations of WhatsApp that he had with the player during the 48 hours that the trip to Ibiza lasted and to which MARCA has had access,” says the newspaper.

And he adds: “Rivera, before the Prosecutor’s Office, provided evidence of his conversations with Jenni with the aim of demonstrating that his interactions with the player were strictly professional and that in no case did he pressure or harass her to testify in favor of Rubiales, wanting to make it clear that the relationship between them during the two days that the trip lasted was cordial.”

Marca warns that the first contact via WhatsApp occurs in Madrid, first thing in the morning, when Jenni asks Rivera if she can take her friend Ana Ecube on the trip. “Make magic, wow!” After the exchange of data to organize the new plane ticket and “consult with Iberia”, at 8 in the morning Rivera confirms that her friend “is on” the trip.

“After these episodes reported on September 6 by Jenni, and which the marketing director denied as coercion – “I was just the intermediary, I did the errand” – the WhatsApp messages between Jenni and Rivera would continue, who insisted at the Hearing that The tone of the messages has nothing to do with the alleged pressures of which he is accused: “Rubén, you can tell your wife that I don’t have a bikini. “That she asked me and I told her that she did have it, haha,” reads the last message of the day, sent on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:56 p.m., says the newspaper.

The next day, at 4:21 p.m., Jenni writes to Rubén to ask if she can take six friends to the Usuhaia nightclub. “Yes, no problem, give me the names please,” answers the marketing director. “We have to coordinate to get to the VIP entrance all together and there will be no problem. Do you think you will be able to do it? What time do you want us to leave the HYDE (name of the hotel where you are staying) heading to Usuhaia to have the scheduled bus? ” Jenni answers that they are not going from the hotel to the club, but rather they are going directly from the Cata Coll boat because they have found a room in Ushuaia to change: “I have a friend who has reserved a room for us, when the others arrive we will all go to the VIP”. “Damn, so many things happen at once that it’s hard to follow,” says Rivera. “Hahaha, yaaaa. That’s crazy,” Jenni replies. “If you don’t tell me things, it will be difficult for me to help,” writes Rivera, who then attaches the images of the VIP area that she has obtained: “It’s super cool,” answers Jenni, who thanks with an emoticon,” it reads.

