Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), clarified this Tuesday (14) that the determination to present proof of vaccination for travelers arriving from abroad Brazil can only be waived for medical reasons, if the traveler comes from a country where it is proven that there is no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons.

The minister said that Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil, who left the country until December 14, are subject to the rules in force prior to the determination. These travelers are exempt from presenting proof of vaccination or quarantine on return, but are required to present a negative PCR test or another accepted for screening the Covid-19 infection. The decision is not to surprise citizens who were already traveling after the determination.

The AGU had also asked about entry into the country without proof of vaccine by someone who has already been infected and possibly developed a natural immunity. The minister emphasized that there is no scientific basis for this exception. “The minister stated that this information is based on the opinion of two infectious disease specialists, experts with indisputable knowledge in the field, as well as on a specific study on the subject”, explains a note from the STF.

Therefore, people who were infected by Covid-19 and recovered from the disease are not exempt from presenting proof of vaccination.

“The material, attached to the decision, states that the vaccine is more protective than the immunity acquired by the natural infection and that the protection induced by the natural infection is variable and heterogeneous, according to the personal characteristics of those who contracted the disease”, completes the note from Supreme.

