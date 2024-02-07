A few hours ago a report began to circulate mentioning that Microsoft plans to eliminate the Xbox name, and rename its video game division publicly as Microsoft Gaming. Although at the moment there is no information in this regard, a new GameStop announcement has given greater weight to this information, since to Xbox Game Pass They have called it Microsoft Game Pass.

Through its official Twitter account, GameStop, one of the most important video game stores in the United States, shared an advertisement promoting the Xbox Demo Day, where consumers can go to one of these stores and try everything that Xbox offers. . However, the public quickly came to notice a substantial change, since There is no mention here of Xbox Game Pass, but of Microsoft Game Pass.

“Come play the new Xbox games on Xbox Series X|S. Plus, explore the benefits of Microsoft Game Pass.”

Come play new Xbox games on Xbox Series S|X & explore the benefits of Game Pass.

It's free to join! Just choose from 11am-2pm or 3-6pm all local time.

Find your participating location: https://t.co/0XfrRWQh2C#GameStop #Xbox #GamePass #GameStopEvents pic.twitter.com/DHZwqLhCeI — GameStop (@GameStop) February 7, 2024

Now, This may simply be a mistake on GameStop's part.. However, this announcement comes to light in a period where the future of Xbox as a brand is in doubt. In the last few hours, it has been mentioned that Microsoft could completely abandon the Xbox name to use Microsoft Gaming when transitioning to a third party publisher.

At the moment there is no official information from Microsoft or Xbox, and GameStop has not deleted the original tweet, so they could know something that is not yet made public. No matter what the reason, it's clear that we are just days away from a substantial change for Xbox as a brand. On related topics, Xbox workers do not know what is happening with the company. Likewise, you can learn more about the Xbox change here.

Editor's Note:

While it's possible that this is a GameStop mistake, it's also likely that Microsoft Game Pass is the new name for this service, which is kind of depressing. It's one thing to change the way Xbox works, and another to completely eliminate its identity, something that could well be one of the biggest mistakes for this industry.

Via: GameStop