This distinctive Ferrari Purosangue is probably owned by a real playboy.

Or you have to be a big fan of Call of Duty. Or you really shouldn’t care how crazy a car can be. In this case a Tailor Made Ferrari Purosangue, spotted in the wild in Portugal.

Ferrari Purosangue by Lapo Elkann

The presumed owner is Lapo Elkann. And that immediately explains why this V12 Ferrari is so crazy put together. The Italian playboy has already brought crazy creations into the world with Garage Italia Customs. Moreover, as the brother of the chairman of Ferrari, you don’t drive casually either. The suspicion that this Ferrari Purosangue is indeed from Lapo Elkann has to do with the emblem applied to the car, said Carscoops.

Special spec

Such a outfit is fun for the Gumball 3000 or another rally with crazy wraps. But this is simply there permanently. And if the exterior isn’t crazy enough, take a look inside the car. Ferrari Tailor Made has continued in the interior of the SUV at the customer’s request. It is quite different compared to Piero Ferrari’s Purosangue.

The camo print on this car is reflected on the steering wheel and in the seats. Also on the outside. The brake calipers are in camouflage and even the wheel nuts are the same sand color as the rest of the car. A very special composition.

Purosangue

Ferrari’s latest family car appeared on the market this year. Under the hood is a naturally aspirated V12, good for 725 hp. This makes the SUV unique in its segment. No other super SUV has a naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder.

At the Volkswagen Group you can shop for, for example, a Bentley Bentayga or a Lamborghini Urus, but that does not come close to such a twelve-cylinder engine. And Ferrari has looked at that very carefully. Although the Italian car manufacturer does not say a word about it, it is not inconceivable that an entry-level model will follow later with the twin-turbo V8, just like we saw with the GTC4Lusso.

Photo credit: supercarrosemportugal via Instagram

