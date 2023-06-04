Promotions | More than a thousand Finns got a promotion today – See all the promotion recipients on the HS search engine

Two members of the General Staff were promoted.

Republic The president promoted a total of 1,349 reserve officers and special officers today on the day of the flag celebration of the Defense Forces. In addition, two members of the General Staff were also promoted.

A major general was promoted to lieutenant general Janne Alpertti Jaakkola. He has been the strategy manager of the Defense Forces since last year. Jaakkola was promoted to major general in 2021.

Major general Ari Matti Laaksonen, who works as the director of the strategic planning sector in the planning department of the General Staff, was promoted to brigadier general. Laaksonen has been assigned as commander of the Kainuu brigade from July 1.

The President of the Republic promoted lieutenant colonels from the Defense Administration to colonels Johan Anttilan From the Air Force Staff, Antti Hauvalan From the General Staff, Matti Heininen From the Jaeger Regiment of the Guard, Matti Hongon from the Pori brigade and Ari Muren From the Kainuu brigade.

Engineer lieutenant colonel has been promoted to engineer colonel Markus Mecklin From the General Staff. A medical lieutenant colonel has been promoted to medical colonel Kari Kessel From the staff of the Logistics Department of the Defense Forces, and commanders have been promoted to commodore Mikko Laakkonen From the Naval Staff and Jon von Weissenberg From the General Staff.

See the promoted ones here: