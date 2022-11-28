RBC: after a pause, suppliers and retail chains returned high discounts on goods

After a pause in July-September 2022, suppliers and retail chains returned high discounts on groceries and non-food items. This is stated in the data of the NielsenIQ research company, which I read RBC.

So, in the third quarter of this year, the share of goods that were sold at a discount was even higher than in July-September 2021. At the same time, the share of promotions, which, among other things, provide for discounts on products, was 48.5 percent in monetary terms a year ago, and 51.4 percent from July to September 2022.

In just 12 months, from October 2021 to September 2022, the share of promo in the product market decreased by five percentage points, to 45.5 percent. This situation is explained by the failure, which was due to the cancellation of discounts in March-April 2022.

According to the study, 41 percent of Russians are looking for goods at discounted prices in stores. At the same time, for 45 percent of buyers, an attractive promo is the third most important factor when choosing a store.

Earlier, the information security analyst of the League of Digital Economy Artur Yanbulatov told the Russians how to protect themselves from fraudsters on the Internet during the period of discounts dedicated to Black Friday. According to the expert, in order to distinguish real discounts from fake ones, the user should compare the price of the product on the site that aroused his suspicions with the price on other sites.