Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League held a promotional tour for the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, in the bank’s branches scattered around the country, with the start of the countdown to the final match next Saturday between Al Ain, the “defending champion” and Sharjah.

The original version of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup was located in the bank’s branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain, where the bank’s customers and employees had the opportunity to take memorial photos and learn about the activities accompanying the final match that was held at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tour is one of the main activities organized by the League within the framework of the wide campaign to interact with the masses and society in general, and to use this occasion in order to send positive messages about the importance of encouraging sportsmanship on the stands.

It is noteworthy that the final match of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup marks the end of a busy season for professional tournaments, which previously witnessed the crowning of Al-Ahly youth with the title of “ADNOC Professional League”, and Sharjah with the Super Cup.